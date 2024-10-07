The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The AMAs 50th Anniversary
The American Music Awards hit a milestone this year, celebrating its 50th anniversary with a bang. Set in Los Angeles, the annual awards show promised a night packed with performances from industry legends like singers Chaka Khan, Gloria Estefan, Gladys Knight, Jennifer Hudson, and Mariah Carey; country stars like Brad Paisley; and even rockers like Green Day. On that front, it did not disappoint.
However, with such a momentous event, expectations were high for the fashion choices, too. Surely, knowing that it's the AMAs' 50th year, attendees would know to bring their fashion A-game, right? Well, that assumption couldn't be more wrong.
Unfortunately, not all lived up to the glamorous expectations set by the occasion. While there are clear standouts — like Carey, as the stunning "Always Be My Baby singer shimmered in a strapless Schiaparelli gown, and Hudson, as the EGOT winner nailed her channeling of Whitney Houston with her elegant, stud-accented black dress — many others missed the mark, opting for less-than-impressive outfits. Lo and behold, here are some of the worst fashion flops of what was supposed to be one of music's biggest nights.
Gladys Knight's sparkling jumpsuit failed to stun
Before anything else, we'd like to point out that Gladys Knight is nothing short of a legend. Her outfit at the 2024 American Music Awards, though, was anything but. While in theory, her black jumpsuit adorned with sparkles from head to toe, along with feather detailing at the neck and pompom earrings big enough to double as Christmas ornaments should work, the ensemble overwhelmed rather than flattered the seven-time Grammy winner. She's still a diva through and through, though, don't get us wrong!
Chaka Khan's leather-and-lace combo just didn't work
Chaka Khan, forever the Queen of Funk, took a daring approach with her outfit at the 2024 AMAs. Her ensemble, featuring cowboy copper leather pants paired with a see-through lace top embellished with sparkly beads, certainly made a statement — but the wrong one at that. Together with her buckle belt and studded boots, each piece shouted for attention but none could get along. Good thing Khan's confidence and ability to strike a pose almost had us convinced she pulled it off!
Did AJ McLean even try?
AJ McLean, our perennial Backstreet Boys heartthrob, turned heads at the awards show, but for reasons we'd rather forget. The singer arrived in an ensemble that looked like a last-minute decision: a polo shirt adorned with sparkly gems, coupled with jeans that didn't quite fit right, and a pair of sparkly boots. The pearl necklace and orange-tinted glasses with a funky print were bold choices, sure, yet they seemed more confusing than complementary. Believe us when we say we want him to do a complete outfit change!
Natasha Pestano Rice's see-through dress wasn't a spectacle
Okay, we've had it with celebrities choosing a cut-out dress that they think looks good and then calling it a day. Natasha Pestano Rice did just that, opting for a long-sleeved black dress with sheer cut-outs that felt more like a safe bet than a red carpet win. With minimal accessories and her hair barely touched, it seemed the famous chef was aiming for understated — but unfortunately landed on underwhelming. But we're willing to give credit where it's due: Those bright pink boots weren't shy about making a statement. At least there was something to keep our eyes on!
Indi Star thought she was going to church
We can't help but feel disappointed over Indi Star's lack of effort in her outfit for the 2024 American Music Awards. The TikTok star deviated from her usual fun ensembles and took a surprising detour into what seemed like Sunday service chic — a brown long-sleeved top, a blue maxi skirt, and a pair of white sneakers. It was either a total understatement or a fashion mishap. Or perhaps we're out of touch with Gen Z trends? If this is what's in vogue among the younger crowd right now, we might need a moment to adjust!
Jesse Metcalfe's outfit must die
Jesse Metcalfe usually gets a free pass with his wardrobe choices because, well, he's quite literally Jesse Metcalfe. But even our generous spirits were tested at the 50th anniversary of one of music's biggest nights. Clad in what could only be described as a sartorial snooze — plain black coordinates, a white shirt, and the most predictable leather shoes — he seemed to forget that he's supposed to dress to impress, ending up with a fit that left much to be desired. Jesse, you're still a favorite, but maybe aim for memorable rather than forgettable next time!