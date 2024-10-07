The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The AMAs 50th Anniversary

The American Music Awards hit a milestone this year, celebrating its 50th anniversary with a bang. Set in Los Angeles, the annual awards show promised a night packed with performances from industry legends like singers Chaka Khan, Gloria Estefan, Gladys Knight, Jennifer Hudson, and Mariah Carey; country stars like Brad Paisley; and even rockers like Green Day. On that front, it did not disappoint.

However, with such a momentous event, expectations were high for the fashion choices, too. Surely, knowing that it's the AMAs' 50th year, attendees would know to bring their fashion A-game, right? Well, that assumption couldn't be more wrong.

Unfortunately, not all lived up to the glamorous expectations set by the occasion. While there are clear standouts — like Carey, as the stunning "Always Be My Baby singer shimmered in a strapless Schiaparelli gown, and Hudson, as the EGOT winner nailed her channeling of Whitney Houston with her elegant, stud-accented black dress — many others missed the mark, opting for less-than-impressive outfits. Lo and behold, here are some of the worst fashion flops of what was supposed to be one of music's biggest nights.