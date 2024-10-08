Kimberly Guilfoyle Makes Her Son's Milestone Birthday All About Her In Photoshop Filled Carousel Of Pics

Kimberly Guilfoyle recently celebrated her son Ronan Villency's 18th birthday, but if you thought she kept the focus on him, you haven't been paying attention.

Guilfoyle, whose son is the spitting image of her, took to Instagram to mark his big day with what could've been an incredibly heartfelt post about her only son with her ex-husband, Eric Villency, if only the execution had been better. The former prosecutor posted a carousel of photos of Ronan at various formal events, but all the shots included heavily photoshopped images of herself as well. Which, hey, we get that Guilfoyle loves fine-tuning her photos, but she could've easily let Ronan have this moment. She does, after all, have an entire Instagram grid she could use to flaunt solo photos of herself, but instead, she uses most of her space to prop up Donald Trump and his campaign.

That said, Guilfoyle's caption was slightly more Ronan-focused, reading, "Happy 18th Birthday, Ronan! Watching you grow into the incredible young man you are today has been my greatest joy. Love you to the moon and back!" And while it's clear that Guilfoyle was obviously excited to reap a little birthday love for Ronan, overall, the moment definitely seems a little tone-deaf, which is kinda on-brand for her if you really think about it.