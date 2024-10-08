Kimberly Guilfoyle Makes Her Son's Milestone Birthday All About Her In Photoshop Filled Carousel Of Pics
Kimberly Guilfoyle recently celebrated her son Ronan Villency's 18th birthday, but if you thought she kept the focus on him, you haven't been paying attention.
Guilfoyle, whose son is the spitting image of her, took to Instagram to mark his big day with what could've been an incredibly heartfelt post about her only son with her ex-husband, Eric Villency, if only the execution had been better. The former prosecutor posted a carousel of photos of Ronan at various formal events, but all the shots included heavily photoshopped images of herself as well. Which, hey, we get that Guilfoyle loves fine-tuning her photos, but she could've easily let Ronan have this moment. She does, after all, have an entire Instagram grid she could use to flaunt solo photos of herself, but instead, she uses most of her space to prop up Donald Trump and his campaign.
That said, Guilfoyle's caption was slightly more Ronan-focused, reading, "Happy 18th Birthday, Ronan! Watching you grow into the incredible young man you are today has been my greatest joy. Love you to the moon and back!" And while it's clear that Guilfoyle was obviously excited to reap a little birthday love for Ronan, overall, the moment definitely seems a little tone-deaf, which is kinda on-brand for her if you really think about it.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has overshadowed her son before
Unfortunately for Ronan Villency, this isn't the first time that Kimberly Guilfoyle has made everything about her. Back in May, Guilfoyle chose a rather inappropriate purple dress to see her son off for prom night, which will probably haunt him for years to come (if it hasn't already). Also, we can't wait to see what she'll wear to his future wedding.
However, there have been situations when Guilfoyle's penchant for inserting herself into moments has actually been warranted. For example, the Instagram post she made about Ronan for National Son Day rightly included shots of them together. "Happy National Son's day to my best boy. You are everything a mother could dream of in a lifetime," she wrote in the caption alongside several photos of her and Ronan through the years. "Thank you for always being such a good person. You are loving, kind, hard working, patient and filled with joy. Time has flown by can't wait for you to turn 15 on October 4th."
Guilfoyle also seemed less self-serving in her May 2023 Mother's Day post about Ronan, where she posted photos of them out together enjoying a meal. "Such a special Mother's Day with my beautiful son, Ronan," she wrote on Instagram. "Hope everyone had a great Mother's Day & spent quality time with their loved ones. Hug them tight!"