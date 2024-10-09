The Tragic Truth About How Lisa Marie Presley Handled The Death Of Son Ben Keough

Lisa Marie Presley found herself in a harrowing situation that every mother dreads when her 27-year-old son, Ben Keough, died by suicide in July 2020. Presley, who died in 2023, wrote an essay about Keough for People for Grief Awareness Day in August 2022. "I've dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old," she wrote. "I've had more than anyone's fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I've made it this far. But this one, the death of my beautiful, beautiful son? The sweetest and most incredible being that I have ever had the privilege of knowing, who made me feel so honored every single day to be his mother? No. Just no ... no no no no."

Additionally, Presley's poignant essay for the publication doubled as an actionable guide for others combating their own grief. "This is where finding others who have experienced a similar loss can be the only way to go. Support groups that have your specific kind of loss in common," she wrote. "I go to them, and I hold them for other bereaved parents at my home." Presley also stressed that while "NOTHING takes away the pain," seeking out support groups can help grievers "feel a little bit less alone."

Presley also took a heartbreaking measure immediately after Keough's death, as revealed in her posthumous memoir, "Here to the Great Unknown."