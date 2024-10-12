Inside Michelle Obama's Relationship With Oprah

Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey have done a ton of engagements with each other over the years, so it wouldn't be particularly far-fetched to think the two get on pretty well. Even so, that didn't stop one author from insinuating that there was serious tension in their relationship early on.

Back in 2012, reporter Edward Klein released "The Amateur." The book claimed to offer insights into Barack Obama's administration, as well as details about his life with Michelle — and a supposed feud between her and Winfrey. Among the absurd rumors about Michelle was that she was jealous to the point of being possessive and didn't want her husband spending too much time with Winfrey. Another claim was that the then-first lady had ignored Winfrey in an interview at the White House, speaking only to Gayle King. Speaking of King, an unnamed Winfrey insider told Klein, "[Michelle] has become much closer to Gayle than to Oprah, to Oprah's anger and surprise." That still wasn't all, though. One source also told Klein that after Michelle had turned down an opportunity to promote her Let's Move initiative with Winfrey, the media legend had fumed that she was fat-phobic. The source even quoted Winfrey as saying, "Michelle hates fat people and doesn't want me waddling around the White House!"

Suffice it to say, the book made numerous bold suggestions — and if there was truth to them, Winfrey and Michelle would certainly be more like nemeses than friends. However, it bears mentioning that in response to Klein's book in general, Barack's spokesperson told Page Six, "Ed Klein has a proven history of reckless fabrication in order to sell books ... Nobody in their right mind would believe the nonsense in this one." Based on more recent events, we're inclined to agree.