Tragic Details About Sister Wives Star Kody Brown

The following article includes allegations of child abuse and mentions of suicide.

"Sister Wives" quickly became one of the jewels in TLC's crown after debuting on the network in 2010. Indeed, the show which follows the ups and downs of the polygamist families led by bizarre-rule-setting patriarch Kody Brown has reached its 19th season, with audiences seemingly unable to get enough of all the marital strife that's ultimately made its title redundant.

Brown was, of course, only legally married to one of his four wives, with the other three lucky ladies instead joined in harmony via a "spiritual union." The unlikely reality TV star only signed up for the warts and all documentary series to erase the stigma surrounding the practice of polygamy. Unfortunately, he may have done more harm than good, particularly over the last few years as his brood has barely been out of the tabloid headlines, and largely for the wrong reasons.

While some of Brown's hardships have undoubtedly been of his own doing, others have been born out of unavoidable tragedy, fate, or simply rotten luck. From devastating losses and lifelong regrets to financial troubles and run-ins with the law, here's a look at some of these tragic aspects of his life.