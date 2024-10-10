Tragic Details About Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Harper & Finley

This article includes mentions of addiction and suicide.

Lisa Marie Presley lived a tragic life, and a lot of it trickled down to her family — and her twin daughters were no exception. In their short lives, Harper and Finley have faced significant hardship. For starters, they lost their mother when they were 14, just two years after losing their brother, Benjamin Keough. Besides losing the most important influence in their lives, they also lost their home. After Lisa Marie's death in January 2023, Harper and Finley were too distraught to return to their L.A. house.

Instead, they spent time with Priscilla Presley until their father, Michael Lockwood, gained full custody. It was a big transition for them, as they hadn't lived with him since Lisa Marie and Lockwood's messy divorce when they were just 7. The divorce in itself proved traumatic for the girls, who were subjected to a nasty custody battle. At the time, Lisa Marie accused her ex of having inappropriate content involving minors on his computer. But he was never charged. Nonetheless, the fight over custody plodded on.

That was a tumultuous time in Harper and Finley's lives. Lisa Marie even claimed the girls had to enter foster care, though Priscilla denied it had ever reached that point. It's unclear what exactly happened, but the twins ended up living with their grandmother for quite some time while their parents battled it out in court. Harper and Finley may only be teenagers, but they have overcome enough tragedy to last a lifetime.