Whatever Happened To Lala Kent's Ex Randall Emmett?

Once upon a time, Randall Emmett's name was splashed all over the headlines — and not just because of his appearances on 'Vanderpump Rules." His rep took quite the beating after his split from Lala Kent, as several unsavory details emerged. However, more recently, it looks like he's doing what he can to start fresh.

ICYMI, a number of disturbing claims against Emmett came out after his and Lala Kent's 2021 breakup. Among the alarming accusations were allegations of workplace verbal abuse, offering roles to Hollywood hopefuls in exchange for sexual favors, and even threats made against his ex-wife. Unsurprisingly, his character was called into question, and soon, he was regarded as yet another disgraced Hollywood producer.

Of course, the news cycle moves fast, and with the exception of details about his messy custody battle with Kent, the spotlight on Emmett has dimmed somewhat. However, that's not to say he's entirely off the radar. Au contraire, he actually made headlines again in September 2024, when it transpired that he'd sold the house he and Kent had once shared (and which had actually been featured on "Vanderpump Rules" while the couple was still together). Unfortunately for Emmett, it was revealed that he'd had to drop the price of the home, ultimately settling on $4.995 million despite its original listing at $6.2 million. Given just how much time he and Kent had spent getting the renovations done, that had to sting. Even so, there's no question that the move away from the home coincided with his attempts at distancing himself from all the claims.