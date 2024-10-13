The Untold Truth Of Tom Brady's Kids
Tom Brady's kids seem to have grown up in the blink of the eye — once babies on the NFL sidelines and now young adults with bright futures ahead. The former New England Patriots quarterback is a father to his eldest son, Jack, his middle child, Benjamin, and his youngest daughter, Vivian.
While football has been at the forefront of his life for the last two decades, Brady's days look different after announcing his retirement in 2022. Now, the FOX Sports commentator has plenty of time to spend with his family, who he's remained close to regardless of his recent divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Despite his status as a football legend and GOAT, the father of three doesn't expect his children to fill his massive shoes anytime soon. "What do I hope for as a parent? That they find something they love to do and a great group of friends who love them for who they are," he told TODAY during a video call.
Good news for Brady — they've seemed to find all that and more. Here's a look at the untold truth of Tom Brady's kids.
Tom Brady didn't witness the birth of his first child
Tom Brady's first child, John 'Jack' Moynahan, may have changed his life forever, but the former football star wasn't there to witness his birth. Brady shares his son with his ex-girlfriend Bridget, with whom he dated from 2004 to 2006. The exes soon found out they would be co-parents shortly after their split. However, when the actor found out she was expecting in 2007.
Despite Brady having already moved on to Gisele Bündchen at the time, he vowed to maintain a strong co-parenting relationship with his ex-girlfriend. But when it came time for her to deliver Jack, she admitted that he wasn't picked to be present in the room. "[Tom] was not in the [delivery] room," she explained to More magazine (via People). "He was there on that day and came in afterward. He certainly wasn't holding my hand while I pushed." It wasn't for lack of trying, however, as The Boston Globe revealed that Patriots owner Robert Craft gave Brady use of his private jet to cross the country in time to be there for Jack's arrival.
The retired NFL player and the "Blue Bloods" star had a positive relationship throughout the years for Jack's sake, even when both moved on to different partners. Brady's ex-wife Bündchen told Vanity Fair in 2023 that while she had her ups and downs with Bridget, she is so grateful for her for all she's learned from her "bonus mom" status. "I put myself in her shoes and I was like, 'How can I support her?' Because in the end of the day, we are team players in 'How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?'" she elaborated.
Jack inherited Tom's football skills
Tom Brady's skills on the field were definitely passed down to his eldest son, who is following in his famous dad's footsteps. Jack has developed an interest in several sports, like soccer and swimming, but football has remained at the forefront. He's spent the last few years playing quarterback for his high school football team, something the father of three can't help but be proud of.
In an October 2022 episode of his SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray," Brady acknowledged how excited he was to be able to give his son some tips. "I love watching him play quarterback because I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with," he expressed (per the Daily Mail). "You know, I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football. He's just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback."
It doesn't hurt that Jack has already got his feet wet in the NFL. The athlete signed on as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ball boy in 2021, with his father announcing the news on social media. "Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week ..." Brady noted on his Instagram Story (via People) alongside a snap of his son standing watch on the sidelines. "He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously," he wrote on another photo of his son hard at work, later adding, "... just like his dad!"
His son partied with Snoop Dogg
Tom Brady shared a hilarious story about bringing his son to a Super Bowl party — and it involved strippers and Snoop Dogg. During another episode of his SiriusXM podcast, "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray," Brady brought on the "Gin and Juice" artist to relive the memories.
The former Buccaneers player admitted that he brought his son to an afterparty after the Patriots beat the Rams in 2019. The California native quickly regretted taking his then-11-year-old son along for the ride, however. "It was midnight. It was in our hotel. So, we had this special spot on the stage. Snoop had a pole up and there was some girls, they were clothed," Brady recounted. "But, at the same time, there was a pole and my son ... he had his eyes open and he was listening to music. And I said, 'Jack, cover your eyes.'" But Jack assured his father he could hold his own, telling him, "Dad, I'm good. I'm good," the former athlete remembered.
Although he was under the careful watch of his father, Tom was a bit worried about how it would go over with Bridget Moynahan. "It's two in the morning. And we are having the time of our life and I'm like, 'Holy cow. If he tells his mother, I ain't going to see this kid for a long time,'" he observed. Everyone walked away unharmed — and with a story to tell. "Yeah, keep that under your hat, Jack," Snoop advised.
Jack lives in the Big Apple
Tom Brady's eldest son, Jack, has spread his wings — all the way to the Big Apple. The high school quarterback lives in New York City, a few hours by plane away from his father's luxurious Miami mansion.
During a segment on "DeepCut with VicBlends," Brady revealed he is delighted to see his son independent and forging his path. "[He] handles himself so well in groups of people and I see him and he's 16, and I'm like how are you so mature," he mentioned. "[He] lives in New York City, puts his heart and soul into everything he does. I mean he just, he blows me away with who he is."
Distance makes the heart grow fonder, but Brady is making sure not too many days pass without making a stop in the concrete jungle. He flew to New York City to watch Jack in a football game in 2022, just one day after he and his teammates on the Buccaneers beat the Saints. It wasn't the only time either, as another viewer spotted him at an earlier practice that season. "Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents," the insider told People. "He flew all the way in for the scrimmage."
Benjamin was a learning curve for Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had their first child together, a son named Benjamin Rein, nearly a year after they tied the knot in 2009. His experience was a bit different from his first-born, as the television commentator admitted that Bündchen convinced him to welcome him with a water birth in their home at the time. Once he was born, however, it was clear that he wasn't exactly going to be the mini-me that Jack transformed into. Sports, for example, came much later in his life.
"When Benny came along I thought he would be just like Jack," he stated to Men's Health. "So I was like 'C'mon, let's do this.' And he was like 'Nope,' and I was like 'What? No, do this.' And Gisele kept saying to me, 'Understand that your son is different.'" Eventually, the TB12 founder found his footing with Ben, giving him space and understanding as he discovered his unique set of interests. "The reality is that he just likes different things. And it's actually great because now I just go do what he wants to do and when we do that we have the best time," Tom explained. "He loves joking and I joke back in the same way. And that's been really fun for me and we have a great connection. It [sic] just learning."
Ultimately Ben found his way to the football field, however, much to the joy of his father. In addition to his passion for music and art, Tom admitted that his middle child has been inspired by former tight end Rob Gronkowski and began playing football in 2023 (via People).
Benjamin and Jack became thick as thieves
Adjusting to being a big brother came easily for Jack Moynahan, who was pleased to have another addition to his growing family. After Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady welcomed Ben to their fold in 2009, the supermodel was a bit apprehensive about how the dynamics would unfold. Rest assured, her stepson quickly adapted to her pleasant surprise.
"For Benjamin, his big brother is his hero," she told People ahead of Ben's first birthday. "Jack comes in and Benjamin has a big smile. He wants to follow him around. Anything he does, he's just in awe of him like, 'Oh my God!'" Bündchen admitted that while Moynahan had to learn the rules of sharing and cope with not having undivided attention, he shaped up to be a wonderful brother rather quickly. "Overall they really get along and I'm very lucky," she proclaimed.
Vivian takes after Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady had his second child with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in 2012, a daughter named Vivian who was born in Boston. She immediately became a total daddy's girl, with Tom telling Entertainment Tonight in 2016, "That little girl owns my day — owns my life. [I] cannot say no to anything." He elaborated, "Whatever she tells her dad to do, that's what I do. That's just the way it goes."
Vivian ended up taking after her mother, and the two are often seen together practicing meditation, doing yoga, or riding horses. The former Victoria's Secret model even splurged on a horse farm in Florida for her daughter after the paparazzi were overtaking her riding lessons. "I was like, 'I can't live like this. I want to be enjoying with my daughter,'" she told People about the grand purchase. "This should be a fun thing that we get to do together. So I was like, this way, I can have her practice what she loves ..." she explained.
But just because Vivian is her mother's twin doesn't mean she didn't enjoy cheering on her father during his NFL career. Tom's youngest child was often seen celebrating with her father after numerous Super Bowl wins, and she even attended his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame alongside her older brothers.
Vivian suffered a broken arm horseback riding
Vivian Brady may be taking the reins, but she's had to endure a few hiccups as an equestrian. Tom and Gisele's youngest child broke her arm around 2020 after falling off a horse and had to take a break from the sport she loves so dearly. "She had a fall. That's another thing, she had a fall and she broke her arm," the Brazilian native told People about her daughter's horse jumping. "Three years ago, and then she didn't ride. She had to put a pin."
Gisele, who witnessed the incident first-hand, called it "one of the worst days of my life," revealing that her daughter was in a cast for six months and had to undergo two surgeries over the ordeal. "You would think after going through all of that at 7 years old that you wouldn't want to do it anymore," the model noted. "After a year, after the pin was removed, we started going to ride horses again." Eventually, Vivian got the confidence she needed to begin training again and has since put the fall behind her.
Tom is one of her biggest supporters and even posted photos of his daughter jumping over obstacles to his Instagram Story. "All love all the time for this one," he wrote on social media alongside a snap of his daughter posing with his horse (per People). The multi-time Super Bowl champion shared yet another snap of Vivian mid-air with her trusty steed, captioning it, "LFG Girlie Girl."
Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack are 'senseis'
There's no doubt about it that Tom Brady's kids all have a sporty side. But the siblings also have a sport that they share in common, Brazilian jujitsu. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Gisele Bündchen acknowledged that she, Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian have all dedicated themselves to the practice. The model even designated a specific room in her house for their training sessions and hired a teacher to travel with them for four or five days at a time.
"They're all like senseis," Bündchen asserted, admitting that the siblings practice at the Valente brothers' academy in North Miami Beach. "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially," she articulated. "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."
Brady said parenting is his top priority following his retirement
The world was shocked when Tom Brady announced his retirement (for the second time around) in 2022, waiting to see what the former football star had in store for the future. While he signed a deal that same year to become Fox Sports lead Sunday football analyst, he made it clear that his kids would come first in the years to come.
In an interview with E! News, Brady talked about life with his kids after football, saying, "I love those little kiddos more than anything. I love spending time with them. They're the best part of every day of mine." Without the added pressure of being in the NFL, the father of three has had plenty of time for Vivan, Jack, and Ben, often posting outings with them on social media, whether it be watching them participate in their sports or sharing Instagram snaps of time at home with them.
They are incredibly well-traveled
With plenty of much-deserved off time on his plate, Tom Brady has had more than enough time to enjoy several vacations alongside his kids. Before beginning his job as a Fox Sports commentator, the Super Bowl champion told E! News he planned to visit several different countries with Vivian, Jack, and Ben in tow. "We have a little time on the West Coast," Tom shared in 2024, adding, "We're going to Europe tonight, we're going back to the Olympics later in the year, we're going to the Bahamas. So, we got a lot of fun things planned."
The retired NFL star made quite the splash at the 2024 Olympic Games, where he and Vivian enjoyed meeting the likes of star gymnast Suni Lee and witnessed the equestrian events together. Tom recounted the amazing memories on Instagram, writing alongside a series of photos from the events, "I didn't quite know what to expect going into @Paris2024, but our three days truly went above and beyond what I could ever have imagined." The television personality posted a photo of his daughter and him in front of the Eiffel Tower, as well as his viral reaction to Simone Biles' star-studded gymnastic routine. "It was especially meaningful to be able to come to this incredible city with my daughter and watch the most powerful women I've ever seen, fight for gold, silver and bronze," he continued.