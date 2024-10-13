The Untold Truth Of Tom Brady's Kids

Tom Brady's first child, John 'Jack' Moynahan, may have changed his life forever, but the former football star wasn't there to witness his birth. Brady shares his son with his ex-girlfriend Bridget, with whom he dated from 2004 to 2006. The exes soon found out they would be co-parents shortly after their split. However, when the actor found out she was expecting in 2007.

Despite Brady having already moved on to Gisele Bündchen at the time, he vowed to maintain a strong co-parenting relationship with his ex-girlfriend. But when it came time for her to deliver Jack, she admitted that he wasn't picked to be present in the room. "[Tom] was not in the [delivery] room," she explained to More magazine (via People). "He was there on that day and came in afterward. He certainly wasn't holding my hand while I pushed." It wasn't for lack of trying, however, as The Boston Globe revealed that Patriots owner Robert Craft gave Brady use of his private jet to cross the country in time to be there for Jack's arrival.

The retired NFL player and the "Blue Bloods" star had a positive relationship throughout the years for Jack's sake, even when both moved on to different partners. Brady's ex-wife Bündchen told Vanity Fair in 2023 that while she had her ups and downs with Bridget, she is so grateful for her for all she's learned from her "bonus mom" status. "I put myself in her shoes and I was like, 'How can I support her?' Because in the end of the day, we are team players in 'How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?'" she elaborated.