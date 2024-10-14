Tragic Details About Sister Wives Star Kody Brown's 18 Kids

This article contains references to child abuse, anorexia and suicide.

America first met the Browns as a warm polygamous family on the hit TLC reality series, "Sister Wives." The show launched on Sunday, September 26, 2010, and during Season 1, patriarch Kody Brown introduced his would-be fourth wife, Robyn Brown. At the time, Kody was legitimately married to wife No. 1, Meri Brown, and was hitched to Janelle and Christine Brown through religious ties. He divorced Meri in order to officially marry Robyn.

When "Sister Wives" debuted, the Browns were a family of 20. Christine was tasked with taking care of the day-to-day needs of their 16 children, as they shared on "The Joy Behar Show." The family welcomed two more children, Solomon Kody Brown and Ariella Mae Brown, born to Kody and Robyn in 2011 and 2016 respectively.

Over the years, the Browns have experienced a handful of misfortunes, including losing close family members. Kody's brother Curtis Brown lost his life in a tragic motorcycle accident in June 2013. In March 2021, Meri's mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, unexpectedly died at 76. Kody has since separated from his first three wives. His children, too, have had their fair share of unfortunate experiences.