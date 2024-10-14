Sasha & Malia Obama Once Got A Royal Treat At Buckingham Palace

Unlike many countries, the U.S. has never had a monarchy, so the idea of kings and queens never really took root here. The closest we've come is through our presidents, which makes Barack Obama something of a modern-day king during his time in office, with Malia and Sasha Obama as our princesses. And while they're not exactly royal, they did manage to rub elbows with actual royalty. In fact, the girls scored a royal treat from none other than the late Queen Elizabeth during a visit to Buckingham Palace.

Being the daughters of the most powerful man in the world definitely had its perks. While most kids are lucky to hit up a beach during summer vacation, Sasha and Malia were hopping on Air Force One, tagging along with their parents to some of the world's top destinations. One summer, their travels took them to London, where they did the usual tourist rounds, visited the "Harry Potter" set, and — you know — got a private tour of the palace — from the queen herself. According to their mom, Michelle Obama, Queen Elizabeth went all out for Sasha's birthday, giving them an exclusive sneak peek of a room dripping in gold — literally. "Everything is gold. We had seen the gold room — there's a room where they keep all the gold," she said in a panel at the MUSE event in 2018 (via Hello!). "It was Sasha's birthday and the Queen opened the house and she let us see that room."

And as it turns out, that wasn't the only time Queen Elizabeth gave the Obamas the royal treatment. During Barack's second year in office, the girls got another special experience at the palace — and it was during an unofficial visit, no less.