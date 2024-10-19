Aaron Rodgers' College GPA Is Turning Heads

Athletes tend to get a bad rap for, let's say, not being the sharpest tools in the shed. And sure, stereotypes exist for a reason — think back to the jocks you knew in high school. Most of them barely cared about homework and were laser-focused on making varsity, not memorizing the periodic table. They were star athletes, sure, but future scholars? Not so much. However, when it comes to professional athletes, Aaron Rodgers is reportedly one of the rare exceptions, as he's also known for having brains that match his brawn.

Case in point: Rodgers won "Celebrity Jeopardy!" in 2015, beating "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary and literal astronaut Mark Kelly. He walked away with $50,000, which he generously donated to Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer — because, apparently, he's both smart and charitable. On the field, Rodgers' smarts are equally impressive. His high school coach, Ron Souza, once told the New York Post that Rodgers thinks about football like a strategist. "Aaron Rodgers is about the 'why.' Why it works. Why something doesn't. What creates an advantage? He learns entirely differently," he said. "It's what makes him tick. It's not just football. It's how he is with everything in life. That's how he operates. He could just see the game so clearly. It's like 'A Beautiful Mind.'"

Given his knack for problem-solving both on and off the field, it's clear Rodgers isn't your average athlete. And if reports are accurate, his smarts extended to the classroom, too — he supposedly maintained a 3.9 GPA during his university years. Not too shabby for a guy who's best known for launching passes!