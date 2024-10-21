Scandalous Outfits We Can't Believe Pippa Middleton Wore

Pippa Middleton first became a household name thanks to the dress she wore to her sister and Prince William's wedding, but when it comes to her wardrobe, for the most part, she tends to stick to more conservative looks. Even so, there have been a few occasions where she's opted to spice things up — and, at least by royal standards, her choices could be considered downright scandalous.

First things first, her bridesmaid dress. Now, while there were plenty who felt Pippa was somehow in the wrong for her well-fitted white dress, we certainly don't fit into that category. After all, there's no question Kate Middleton (and possibly even royal aides) weighed in on the look. In fact, since Kate was the bride, there's a good chance that the now-Princess of Wales chose the look.

Either way, there's no denying the dress brought a ton of attention to Pippa — and speaking of the dress and the attention it received on "Today," she revealed that the ensuing public obsession had been hard on her, particularly because she hadn't really anticipated it. "I think the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress. Really just to sort of blend in with the train," she explained. Of course, the dress ended up becoming much more than that, and the future Lady of Glen Affric has also seen the funny side of that. As she joked in her speech at the 2014 Women in Advertising and Communications dinner, "Recognition has its upside, its downside and — you may say — its backside" (via Mirror).