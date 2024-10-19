The Untold Truth Of Country Artist Shaboozey

It's fair to say that Shaboozey has had a pretty good 2024. At the start of the year, he was a virtual unknown without a solitary Billboard hit to his name. By the end of the year, however, the Virginia native became a viral artist who racked up no fewer than 14 weeks atop the Hot 100.

Along with scoring the longest-running No. 1 of the year with "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey also made two contributions to Beyoncé's criminally ignored country album "Cowboy Carter," picked up nominations at the VMAs, CMAs, and People's Country Choice Awards, and reached No. 5 in the U.S. with his third studio album, "Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going."

But where did the man behind 2024's ultimate drinking anthem come from? How is he coping with his new-found fame? And which model has he been spotted with? Here's a look at the chart-topper's untold truth.