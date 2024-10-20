Princess Diana's Most Risqué Outfits, Ranked

When she started dating King Charles III, Diana Spencer didn't aspire to be an influential style icon who would break the British monarchy's sartorial chains, but that's exactly what happened when she became the ninth Princess of Wales. While nothing she stepped out in was quite as revealing as the inappropriate outfits worn by celebs such as Britney Spears, several of Princess Diana's outfits were considered racy — for a royal.

Upon joining The Crown, Diana often channeled a quintessential fairytale princess in decadent confections — skirts were full; sleeves were puffy; and gowns were overstuffed with ruffles and frills. Because Diana was a fashion novice, former British Vogue deputy editor Anna Harvey was tasked with helping her put together a wardrobe fit for a future queen. In a 1997 essay for her magazine, Harvey recalled that her young charge did not prioritize style, but Diana eventually became a savvy dresser. "She quickly learned how to use her image to communicate her messages and goals," said Eleri Lynn, the curator of Kensington Palace's "Diana: Her Fashion Story" exhibition, in a BBC interview.

As she found her fashion footing, the princess would become a trendsetter; in fact, Kate Middleton has channeled Diana with her wardrobe choices before. Diana also set a precedent for the other daughter-in-law she never got to meet, Meghan Markle, by changing her style after leaving the royal family. And when Diana decided that royal fashion rules are meant to be broken, she hiked up her hemlines and deepened her necklines to create some of her 10 most risqué ensembles.