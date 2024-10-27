Whatever Happened To Al Bubba Baker After Shark Tank?

NFL players might seem like their lives are all about football, but surprisingly, some of them actually have passions off the field. Take nose tackle Al Woods, who spends his offseason as a cattleman on his family's farm, or defensive end Calais Campbell, who moonlights as a digital media mogul. And then there's retired NFL star Al "Bubba" Baker, who swapped out sacking quarterbacks for slinging BBQ after his football career. His claim to fame? Deboned ribs — as in BBQ ribs without the hassle of, well, bones. Bubba even took his BBQ dreams to "Shark Tank," hoping to scale his business and get his famous ribs into the mouths of the masses. Sadly, things didn't end quite as he had hoped.

"I played a little football in the NFL for 13 years. That was my job, [but] BBQ is my passion," he said on the show, having entered the tank hoping to secure $300,000 in exchange for 15% equity in his business. His deboned ribs, perfected over two decades, had all the sharks raving, with the ever-shady Kevin O'Leary and Daymond John throwing out offers. O'Leary proposed $300,000 for a 49% stake and promised to get a renowned meat processor to license Bubba's patent on the deboning process, while John countered with the same amount but only for 30% equity, believing in the product's potential.

Bubba took John's deal, and for a while, everything seemed to be smooth sailing — or at least it was on paper. But less than a decade later, things took a nosedive, and the once-successful BBQ venture ended in a full-on fallout between Bubba and John.