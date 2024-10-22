Ivanka Trump's Flashy Birthday Posts For Kim Kardashian Scream She's Desperate For One Thing

Ivanka Trump's birthday posts for Kim Kardashian suggest that she's aching to mingle with Hollywood big wigs again. If you recall, Ivanka, who served as an advisor during Donald Trump's presidency, stated her intentions to distance herself from politics as he geared up to land a second term. "This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," read Ivanka's statement, according yo CNN. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena." Making good on her word, Ivanka's involvement in Donald's ongoing campaign efforts has been minimal at best.

Prioritizing her family has given Ivanka ample opportunity to work on ingratiating herself with the Hollywood elite, seemingly starting with her friend, Kim Kardashian. Ivanka posted several Instagram Stories celebrating Kardashian's birthday. Alongside a photo of herself and Kardashian, Ivanka wrote, "Happy birthday @KimKardashian. Your incredible spirit, huge heart, great sense of humor, and unstoppable drive inspire everyone around you." She added, "You are a kind and incredible friend. Here's to celebrating you today and always." Keeping the love fest going, Ivanka added four more photos of herself and Kardashian, along with a repost of another user's birthday wish for the SKIMS founder, suggesting she's working overtime to reclaim her spot with the in-crowd.