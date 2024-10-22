Ivanka Trump's Flashy Birthday Posts For Kim Kardashian Scream She's Desperate For One Thing
Ivanka Trump's birthday posts for Kim Kardashian suggest that she's aching to mingle with Hollywood big wigs again. If you recall, Ivanka, who served as an advisor during Donald Trump's presidency, stated her intentions to distance herself from politics as he geared up to land a second term. "This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," read Ivanka's statement, according yo CNN. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena." Making good on her word, Ivanka's involvement in Donald's ongoing campaign efforts has been minimal at best.
Prioritizing her family has given Ivanka ample opportunity to work on ingratiating herself with the Hollywood elite, seemingly starting with her friend, Kim Kardashian. Ivanka posted several Instagram Stories celebrating Kardashian's birthday. Alongside a photo of herself and Kardashian, Ivanka wrote, "Happy birthday @KimKardashian. Your incredible spirit, huge heart, great sense of humor, and unstoppable drive inspire everyone around you." She added, "You are a kind and incredible friend. Here's to celebrating you today and always." Keeping the love fest going, Ivanka added four more photos of herself and Kardashian, along with a repost of another user's birthday wish for the SKIMS founder, suggesting she's working overtime to reclaim her spot with the in-crowd.
Ivanka Trump may want her celeb connections back
Ivanka Trump used to rub elbows with the celebs that orbited her father Donald Trump's empire. However, many of Ivanka's celebrity friends — including Emmy Rossum — ditched her entirely after her father ascended to the White House. According to the New York Post, this shrinking community wasn't easy for her to digest. "Ivanka hated all the criticism and the threats, and was unhappy about how a lot of their friends turned their back on them," shared a source in November 2022. "She feels it's bad for her family ... and negative in general in her circle of friends." They continued, "She wants as normal a life as she can arrange for her and her family ... she's unhappy about becoming a political target."
Given Ivanka's lavish upbringing, and the popularity she enjoyed as a teen and young adult, it would make sense if she's looking to return to her glory days as a Hollywood socialite (and respected businesswoman), before her involvement in her father's political efforts sullied her reputation and thrust intense criticism into her orbit. Given Kim Kardashian's status and influence, cozying up to her would definitely be a way to expedite things, and potentially turn the public's opinion into a more favorable one. For Ivanka's sake, let's hope her love of Taylor Swift (who has a rocky history with Kardashian) doesn't drive a wedge between them before she can siphon her popularity for personal gain.