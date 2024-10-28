Rumer Willis' Most Tragic Hairstyles Of All Time

It's not easy being A-lister offspring. Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter, Rumer Willis, knows that only too well. She was forced to grow up in the spotlight and was subject to intense media scrutiny over her looks. That's something that's not easy when you're going through your awkward teen years. And Rumer's were decidedly difficult, with her rocking some pretty dodgy hairdos while finding her groove.

Since entering adulthood, Rumer has gone through an extreme transformation. She's grown into a confident, beautiful woman and mom. Still, it's been a difficult journey that wasn't helped by constant comparisons to her mom. While Demi's daughter Scout could be her twin, Rumer has her own unique look. Sadly, some celebrity bloggers such as Perez Hilton decided Rumer didn't fit their beauty ideal and mercilessly mocked and derided her online. Not surprisingly, it had a massively negative impact on the young Rumer's self-esteem.

"It was really crazy, especially because I [moved to Hollywood] right at the peak of my awkward phase of trying to figure out who I was," she told HuffPost in August 2019. "... When you're 14, 15, I didn't really understand having value in myself yet." Thankfully, Rumer found her value. She also found her confidence and style. But she went through some pretty tragic hairstyles to get there; we're checking out some of them.