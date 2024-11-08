J.Lo's First Husband Ojani Noa Has A Scathing Take On Diddy
Jennifer Lopez has made it clear that she's not answering any questions about Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal drama, but that hasn't stopped her first husband from adding his voice to the commentary surrounding his ex-wife's former partner. Au contraire, Ojani Noa didn't mince his words when he made an appearance on "Despierta America" and claimed the disgraced rapper was the reason for his divorce.
Long before there was Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck (but not that long before Diddy), Lopez was married to Noa. The union was a brief one, lasting just 11 months, and if Lopez' ex-husband's story is one containing the truth, Diddy had something to do with that. On "Despierta America," Noa explained that Lopez' working relationship with Diddy paved the way for deception — but it does bear mentioning that it's not the first time he said something along those lines. In fact, back in 2022, he told Daily Mail that during the time Lopez and Diddy worked together, he started seeing pics of them out and about. "I rang Jen and asked why she was going out with him on dates and she said, 'It's just business. This is what I'm being told I have to do.' I was jealous and would scream, 'But you are married!" he recounted. Yikes.
Of course, post-divorce, Lopez and Diddy did begin dating. Ultimately, they couldn't make it work, and plenty of the messiest parts of their relationship became tabloid fodder. However, as seen in his Daily Mail interview, part of Noa believes that could all have been avoided had Lopez not been surrounded by the people she was when she started working with Diddy. Guess we'll never know!
JLo did sue her ex-husband (more than once)
Ojani Noa's comments to "Despierta America" and the Daily Mail certainly did seem sincere, but it does bear mentioning that there are a few dampeners on his credibility. For starters, he's been sued by Jennifer Lopez, not just once, but twice.
The first legal action came as a result of Noa trying to publish a book about their time together. That would have been a shady move in itself, but Noa also had an NDA in place. As a result, as Reuters reported in 2006, Lopez won the case, as well as an injunction to stop Noa from profiting off her name. However, it's possible the singer's lawyer wasn't convinced he'd play by the rules, as he told reporters, "I just hope he respects the order of the court ... If he doesn't, it won't be over." Turns out that inkling was right because, in 2009, Noa tried shopping around a video of her while they were married, as well as honeymoon footage. Despite Noa's claims that he wanted the film to be "Borat" adjacent, the court ultimately stopped him from being able to sell it. In addition to a restraining order, Lopez ended up suing him for $10 million for once again being in breach of his NDA.
Noa's past legal woes with Lopez are important to note because, in addition to his commentary that Diddy played a role in his marriage ended, he also complained in his "Despierta America" interview that she'd taken him to court as an act of sabotage, and he couldn't understand why. Does that mean the disgraced rapper didn't play a role in Lopez' split? Probably not. After all, the fact that they were pictured on dates during Lopez's marriage is shady. However, Noa's recollections certainly are sketchy in their own way.