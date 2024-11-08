J.Lo's First Husband Ojani Noa Has A Scathing Take On Diddy

Jennifer Lopez has made it clear that she's not answering any questions about Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal drama, but that hasn't stopped her first husband from adding his voice to the commentary surrounding his ex-wife's former partner. Au contraire, Ojani Noa didn't mince his words when he made an appearance on "Despierta America" and claimed the disgraced rapper was the reason for his divorce.

Long before there was Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck (but not that long before Diddy), Lopez was married to Noa. The union was a brief one, lasting just 11 months, and if Lopez' ex-husband's story is one containing the truth, Diddy had something to do with that. On "Despierta America," Noa explained that Lopez' working relationship with Diddy paved the way for deception — but it does bear mentioning that it's not the first time he said something along those lines. In fact, back in 2022, he told Daily Mail that during the time Lopez and Diddy worked together, he started seeing pics of them out and about. "I rang Jen and asked why she was going out with him on dates and she said, 'It's just business. This is what I'm being told I have to do.' I was jealous and would scream, 'But you are married!" he recounted. Yikes.

Of course, post-divorce, Lopez and Diddy did begin dating. Ultimately, they couldn't make it work, and plenty of the messiest parts of their relationship became tabloid fodder. However, as seen in his Daily Mail interview, part of Noa believes that could all have been avoided had Lopez not been surrounded by the people she was when she started working with Diddy. Guess we'll never know!