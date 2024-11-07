Red Flags In Derek Jeter's Marriage

Since longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter met his wife, Hannah Jeter (née Davis), in 2012, it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the couple. The two were introduced by mutual friends in New York City and really hit it off. The craziest part? Hannah had no idea who Derek was. "I thought he was a pitcher. I know it sounds strange that I didn't know he was a shortstop," she wrote in a blog post for The Players' Tribune. "I can just imagine all of the New Yorkers reading this right now thinking, 'Oh, come aawwnn.' They probably don't believe me. You probably don't believe me. But it's true," she added. Despite her lack of Bronx Bombers awareness, Hannah fell in love with Derek and the two ended up getting engaged three years later.

Derek and Hannah tied the knot in July 2016 at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, California. They kept things fairly intimate with only about 100 guests in attendance. A few months later, the Jeters' first baby was on the way. In the years that have followed the birth of their oldest daughter, the couple has welcomed three more children — two girls and one boy. And, since Derek's retirement from Major League Baseball in 2014, they've lived a fairly private life, spending most of their time in a quiet neighborhood in Coral Gables, Florida. While it could be argued that they have one of the most successful marriages in the sports-supermodel crossover world, there are also some red flags in their marriage, which we just can't ignore.