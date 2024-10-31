Travis Kelce's Accidental Brag About Taylor Swift's Libido Is TMI
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce released a raunchy bonus episode of their podcast "New Heights" where they at least tried to answer some listener questions on the "Heights Hotline." One caller had a particular ask regarding his wife's lack of sexual drive — the caller and his wife were in their 50s — and instead of having anything relevant to say about menopause and sex drive, Travis took the opportunity to brag about his own sex life. "I will personally mention that I have no idea what that's [like]," Travis said (via Us Weekly) in regards to having a partner with a low libido, which is not a helpful answer. It also sorta gives us an icky feeling when we all know who he is famously dating, as this implies she is always hot to go — and isn't Taylor Swift and Travis' relationship weird enough already?
For his part, Jason tried to be helpful, suggesting that "women like to be sought after," which can play into what psychotherapist Esther Perel considers "foreplay." "Foreplay is the energy that runs through an entire relationship ... it lives as an ever-present suggestion that a small look, touch, text, or banter might lead to a little more," she explains on Instagram. However, Jason's brother followed up this reasonable advice with another questionable suggestion that has us now knowing a little too much about Travis' sexual relationship with Swift, kind of like how that love bite did.
Travis Kelce suggests role playing to turn up the heat
In another stunning display of oversharing, Travis Kelce had even more to suggest to the caller on "New Heights." "Try role play one night, you know, see if she's up for that," he recommended. It was casually brought up by his brother, Jason Kelce, to watch a movie starring your partner's celebrity crush — which, again, is actually kind of good advice. Go, Jason! However, Travis was quick to come back with an unfortunate suggestion. "Go to Spencer's and get some ... sex stuff, man. I don't know." Please do not buy sex toys from Spencer's.
However, hope is not lost for Travis and Taylor Swift, even if Travis is certainly sharing more than Swift might want about their sex life. When another caller asked how you know when a relationship has gone to the next level, the Kansas City Chiefs player had this to say, "When you see someone's day-to-day and you can understand that ... you naturally just feel the genuine connection." He also mentioned that getting to meet their family is a good sign. "When you get introduced, that's huge. That's a next step kind of thing, for sure." Meeting the parents was something Travis and Swift did fairly early on in their relationship — and now Travis has a sweet relationship with Swift's dad.
Travis and Swift have rooted for each other through successes and seem to genuinely enjoy each other's company. Although it sounds like they might pretend to be other people for the sake of spicing it up in the bedroom from time to time.