Travis Kelce's Accidental Brag About Taylor Swift's Libido Is TMI

In another stunning display of oversharing, Travis Kelce had even more to suggest to the caller on "New Heights." "Try role play one night, you know, see if she's up for that," he recommended. It was casually brought up by his brother, Jason Kelce, to watch a movie starring your partner's celebrity crush — which, again, is actually kind of good advice. Go, Jason! However, Travis was quick to come back with an unfortunate suggestion. "Go to Spencer's and get some ... sex stuff, man. I don't know." Please do not buy sex toys from Spencer's.

However, hope is not lost for Travis and Taylor Swift, even if Travis is certainly sharing more than Swift might want about their sex life. When another caller asked how you know when a relationship has gone to the next level, the Kansas City Chiefs player had this to say, "When you see someone's day-to-day and you can understand that ... you naturally just feel the genuine connection." He also mentioned that getting to meet their family is a good sign. "When you get introduced, that's huge. That's a next step kind of thing, for sure." Meeting the parents was something Travis and Swift did fairly early on in their relationship — and now Travis has a sweet relationship with Swift's dad.

Travis and Swift have rooted for each other through successes and seem to genuinely enjoy each other's company. Although it sounds like they might pretend to be other people for the sake of spicing it up in the bedroom from time to time.