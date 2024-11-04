Jennifer Lopez's Sister Lynda Makes Clear Ben Affleck's Kids Remain Family Despite Brutal Split

If anyone understands the dynamics of blended families, it's definitely Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. These two managed to successfully co-parent their children from previous marriages with surprising finesse (or at least it seemed that way), keeping things mostly drama-free. And sure, they're now in the middle of a divorce, but the family ties haven't frayed one bit. Case in point: Ben's daughter Violet Affleck is still hanging out with Jennifer's journalist sister, Lynda Lopez — because, apparently, once you're a Lopez, there's no going back.

Between them, Jennifer and Ben have a total of five kids: Ben's trio — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner — and Jennifer's twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony. Jennifer has openly admitted that blending all these personalities, especially since they're all in their teenage years, has its rough patches, but they've managed to make it work. "They [the kids] have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far," she told Vogue in November 2022. "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

And though they didn't have to wrangle over custody in the divorce, it's pretty obvious where everyone stands. Lynda practically bragged about her bestie day with Violet on social media, so even if J.Lo and Ben are splitting, the Affleck kids are still very much part of the Lopezes.