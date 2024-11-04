Jennifer Lopez's Sister Lynda Makes Clear Ben Affleck's Kids Remain Family Despite Brutal Split
If anyone understands the dynamics of blended families, it's definitely Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. These two managed to successfully co-parent their children from previous marriages with surprising finesse (or at least it seemed that way), keeping things mostly drama-free. And sure, they're now in the middle of a divorce, but the family ties haven't frayed one bit. Case in point: Ben's daughter Violet Affleck is still hanging out with Jennifer's journalist sister, Lynda Lopez — because, apparently, once you're a Lopez, there's no going back.
Between them, Jennifer and Ben have a total of five kids: Ben's trio — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner — and Jennifer's twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony. Jennifer has openly admitted that blending all these personalities, especially since they're all in their teenage years, has its rough patches, but they've managed to make it work. "They [the kids] have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far," she told Vogue in November 2022. "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."
And though they didn't have to wrangle over custody in the divorce, it's pretty obvious where everyone stands. Lynda practically bragged about her bestie day with Violet on social media, so even if J.Lo and Ben are splitting, the Affleck kids are still very much part of the Lopezes.
Lynda Lopez and Violet Affleck are still hanging out amid the drama
Jennifer Lopez's little sis, Lynda Lopez, is committed to continuing her cool aunt duties with Violet Affleck. On Sunday, November 3, 2024, she took to Instagram to let everyone know she'd taken a trip to Connecticut for some bonding time with the 18-year-old, who is currently enrolled at Yale University. "New Haven with my favorite Yalie!" Lynda wrote in the caption, along with a selfie of them and a few artsy shots of the campus.
Fans took to the comments section to share their surprise, but most are thrilled to see that Violet is still tight with the Lopez clan — even after her dad and J.Lo called it quits. And Violet seems to be loving it, too, as she was recently spotted rocking one of J.Lo's dresses and even tagged along on the Lopez family's Hamptons getaway. "I can't see these people separated. The Afflecks' love for the Lopez family is too precious. Beautiful and special!" one fan wrote. "This is really sweet that despite what happens in a marriage, the Lopez seem to be very loving towards the kids," said another.
As for Ben Affleck? Apparently, he's a little uneasy about how cozy his daughter is with his ex's family but isn't about to mess with a good thing. "Ben certainly doesn't want to cause any strain between Jen and Violet, and he is in support of them spending time together," a source told ET. "It's a little tricky for him, but both Jen and Ben want all their kids to be happy, regardless of the issues they are facing in their marriage." So while Ben may be a tad uncomfortable, Violet seems well on her way to earning honorary Lopez status — no matter what the divorce papers say.