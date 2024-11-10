Blake Shelton Seemed To Pick A Side In Reba McEntire And Narvel Blackstock's Divorce

Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire may have sparred (kind of) on "The Voice," but offstage, they're thick as thieves. Sure, they've bickered over who truly deserves the iconic red chair, but behind the scenes, these two are nothing short of supportive pals, with both openly admiring each other's talents. Yet, when it comes to friendship, sometimes loyalties show— and Shelton's stance in McEntire's divorce from Narvel Blackstock has been telling.

Shelton and McEntire have been a powerhouse pair on "The Voice" since day one. Shelton brought McEntire on as an advisor for his team in Season 1 and then again as a mentor in Season 23. Interestingly, McEntire revealed she was offered a coaching role even before the show premiered but turned it down — only to eventually step into Shelton's shoes after he encouraged her to take the plunge. "There were lots of little times where I thought this would be a lot of fun to get to do," McEntire told NBC Insider. "When we were filming with Blake's team [in Season 23], he said, 'You really ought to come on and do this. You'd have fun.' He was really encouraging me to do it." McEntire has also described their bond as a true-blue friendship from the get-go. "It's been a friendship from the very beginning," she told the network in another interview. "We're both from Oklahoma, like, an hour apart from where we grew up. We work together. We have fun together and gone on vacations together, so it's just too much fun."

But now, it seems things might get a bit less fun for McEntire after learning that Shelton actually officiated her ex-husband's wedding to his new wife. Now, that could complicate things just a bit.