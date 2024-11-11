The Tragic Story Of Jennifer Aniston's Life

This article contains references to addiction and mental health issues.

Even as one of the most notable actors in the world, Jennifer Aniston has endured her fair share of tragedies. From familial struggles impacting her love life to finding ways to handle personal diagnoses, the "Friends" star has weathered many storms. Specifically in the public eye, she has faced safety concerns and deep loss as the Hollywood spotlight continues to shine on her after multiple decades in the industry.

But despite the issues that she has worked through, Aniston has worked to maintain a positive outlook on life, focusing on health, and has found family to be a pillar of a happy life and career. "There's no point in living to be 90 when you're not thriving," she once shared with Interview. "If your body starts to break down then your mind breaks down, and your consciousness breaks down, and then you're of no use to the world." While it seems that she has been working to heal, Jennifer Aniston has been through quite a lot.