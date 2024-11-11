What Naomi Campbell's Exes Have Said About Her
While outspoken, Naomi Campbell is notably guarded when it comes to matters involving her personal life. The British supermodel has never been married but has been engaged twice: first to U2 bass player Adam Clayton, whom she dated in the early 1990s, and then to businessman Flavio Briatore, with whom she was in a relationship from 1998 to 2002. Additionally, Campbell's famous dating history also includes rumored flings with Hollywood A-listers such as Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. The runway legend broke her silence on these rumors while appearing on "The Jonathan Ross Show" in 2019. When asked about her links to Drake and late singer Liam Payne, Campbell responded, "I never discuss my personal life." She added, "I mean, it's crazy! It's like, one day, it's one person — the next day is another. Who's tomorrow?"
In 2021, the fashion icon shed even further light on her private love life while speaking to The Cut about the one thing she had to give up for her career. "I'd say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you," she admitted. "It's really like you feel if they look at you as if you're strong... you know, I'm strong, but I'm also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise." After announcing the birth of her first child in 2021, Campbell is said to be in a new relationship and is in a good place in her life. Below, we look back at everything Campbell's rumored exes have said about her.
Skepta only had positive things to say
Rumors linking the supermodel to British rapper Skepta began swirling after the two appeared together on the cover of British GQ back in 2018. In an episode of Capital Xtra's "The Norte Show," hosted by Manny Norte, Naomi Campbell gushed about her rumored new beau as she reflected on the making of their spicy cover shoot. "We basically did that shoot on our own; it wasn't for any publication, and once I saw the pictures, I was like, 'No. We should come out,'" Campbell began.
"It was fun shooting it, and Junior just loves the camera. He's great," she added, referring to the MC, who was born Joseph Adenuga Jr. and is 12 years her junior. Later, she seemed to playfully hint at their relationship while discussing Skepta's new track, "Kiss and Tell," featuring AJ Tracey. When prodded by the host, Campbell agreed, "We do not kiss and tell." Norte then teased her, saying, "But we kiss though, right?" to which the catwalk queen coyly responded, "We love to love."
Meanwhile, Skepta previously shared his admiration for Campbell by naming her his favorite cover girl in a 2017 interview with British Vogue. Reflecting on their first encounter at British Fashion Week in 2016, he told British GQ, "She's like a bullet. Like, she was just going, going, going. Like everyone else has to catch up." In 2020, the Nigerian rapper similarly alluded to their connection in his song "Insomnia Interlude," in which he references his flirtatious relationship with Campbell. Despite rumors of their breakup, he and the fashion mogul remained close and were last seen together in 2022.
Liam Payne
Former One Direction member Liam Payne is said to have briefly romanced Noami Campbell prior to his tragic death at age 31 in 2024. The two sparked dating rumors at the start of 2019 after liking and exchanging flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts. Under a selfie of Campbell, Payne wrote, "Perfection in a person," alongside an emoji of a rose and a kissing face. "Don't give me those eyes." Campbell also reacted to Payne's Instagram post, which showed him looking through a mirror. "Beautiful soul," she gushed, to which Payne replied, "Takes one to know one."
News of their unexpected fling came after Campbell ended her relationship with Skepta and shortly after Payne split from his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole. A source who spoke to The Sun confirmed their romantic connection but mentioned that Campbell wasn't ready for anything serious. "He accepted it but was a bit crushed," the insider said of Payne, noting that he was completely smitten with the legendary model (who is 23 years his senior). "[He] is finding it tough that she is so strong-willed and the one in control." But when the subject came up during his interview on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2020, Payne chose to play coy. In a game of "Plead the Fifth," host Andy Cohen asked the late singer to address his relationship with Campbell, but he opted not to answer. "I plead the fifth," Payne responded with a smile. "It's my right as a human."