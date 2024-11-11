What Naomi Campbell's Exes Have Said About Her

While outspoken, Naomi Campbell is notably guarded when it comes to matters involving her personal life. The British supermodel has never been married but has been engaged twice: first to U2 bass player Adam Clayton, whom she dated in the early 1990s, and then to businessman Flavio Briatore, with whom she was in a relationship from 1998 to 2002. Additionally, Campbell's famous dating history also includes rumored flings with Hollywood A-listers such as Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. The runway legend broke her silence on these rumors while appearing on "The Jonathan Ross Show" in 2019. When asked about her links to Drake and late singer Liam Payne, Campbell responded, "I never discuss my personal life." She added, "I mean, it's crazy! It's like, one day, it's one person — the next day is another. Who's tomorrow?"

In 2021, the fashion icon shed even further light on her private love life while speaking to The Cut about the one thing she had to give up for her career. "I'd say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you," she admitted. "It's really like you feel if they look at you as if you're strong... you know, I'm strong, but I'm also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise." After announcing the birth of her first child in 2021, Campbell is said to be in a new relationship and is in a good place in her life. Below, we look back at everything Campbell's rumored exes have said about her.