Caleb Williams' College GPA Is Turning Heads

Calling Caleb Williams' sports resume extraordinary is practically selling it short. The star quarterback was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, scooped up by the Chicago Bears, but his achievements started stacking up well before that. In 2022, he claimed the prestigious Heisman Trophy, secured Washington Post All-Metropolitan 1st Team honors for two consecutive years, and took home the Gatorade Football Player of the Year title in 2021. His alma mater, USC, even retired his iconic No. 13 jersey to recognize his impact. With a track record like this, it's safe to say the guy's a sports legend in the making. But is he just as sharp off the field? Apparently, yes — if his GPA has anything to say about it.

For anyone assuming he coasted through school, think again. Williams chose to attend Gonzaga College High School, a place known for both its tough sports programs and "rigorous academics." According to the school, the Williams family selected them precisely because of that balance. But of course, sports is where his strength truly lies, with Mark McCain, his former sports performance coach, telling NPR that he's a generational talent. "I worked with the Baltimore Ravens, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed," McCain said. "None of them have that competitive drive that [William's] has... It's unmatched. He simply does not compute losing. He doesn't accept failure at all."

And apparently, he doesn't compute academic slacking either. Even though his NFL future was practically a given, Williams reportedly kept up a solid 3.0 GPA, showing he wasn't just committed to winning on the field.