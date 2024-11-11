Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Bad Luck With Her Bodyguards
Jennifer Lopez has a history of being down own her luck in love, having been engaged five times and then married and subsequently divorced four separate times, one of which was with the supposed love of her life, Ben Affleck. And apparently, her luck with bodyguards has been just as bumpy. For someone who values loyalty and protection, some of her protectors have seemed more interested in making trouble than keeping her safe.
Case in point: Back in 2001, J.Lo and her entourage touched down at Toronto Airport, only to get stopped when one of her staff got caught trying to smuggle drugs into the country. The culprit? Her bodyguard, who reportedly stashed marijuana in his sock. Canadian authorities decided to let it slide, with police spokesperson Larry Foy explaining to the New York Daily News (via ABC News), "It's up to an officer's discretion on whether to lay charges. It was a very small amount." Even so, Lopez wasn't about to overlook the incident. With legal trouble swirling around her as a potential witness in her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs' gun possession case, the last thing she needed was her own team member pulling such stunts.
Known for her squeaky-clean living philosophy, Lopez has always been vocal about steering clear of drugs and alcohol. "I don't drink. Don't like the taste. It would be a waste of money. Never done drugs either!" she once told the Irish Independent. So, really, it's no surprise that she eventually gave her bodyguard the boot. It doesn't seem that she has the patience for any members of her staff who don't get with the program.
She also had a bodyguard who was on the receiving end of an assault
Jennifer Lopez's bodyguards have had some strange luck, too. Take Willie Gonzalez, a seasoned guard who'd protected stars like Tom Hanks and Joan Rivers. His name made headlines in March 2023 when he got pepper-sprayed by a group of teenagers in his own Manhattan apartment building. "When my phone fell on the floor, I went to pick it up and that's when this girl sprayed me. It went right into my eyes," he told the New York Post. "That stuff burns like hell. It burns." Though it's unclear if he pressed charges, Gonzalez vented his frustration over the ongoing chaos caused by these teens, who reportedly steal packages and hassle other residents. "It's a lack of respect. These kids don't care anymore," he said. Lopez hasn't commented on the fiasco, probably because Gonzalez wasn't on the clock at the time. Given her own chaotic history with bodyguards, but you'd think she'd feel for the guy.
One of her current bodyguards has become an unexpected fan favorite. No, not her ex, Alex Rodriguez, who once laughed about being mistaken for J.Lo's security. This guy, whose name we have yet to find out, was spotted with her in London in November 2024 and had fans swooning left and right.
"Need him to guard my body next," one fan quipped. "It's giving he might be the man," joked another. Looks like J.Lo finally found one that's good for more than just guarding!