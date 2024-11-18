Tragic Details About Teddi Mellencamp

One of the most tragic and terrifying things Teddi Mellencamp has had to go through is her ongoing skin cancer. She first discovered that she had melanoma when her "RHOBH" castmate Kyle Richards pointed out a suspicious mole on her back. Upon going to the doctor, she was informed that it was malignant and had to get it immediately removed. While sharing her story on Instagram, she urged readers to get their skin checked out as well.

Sadly, that wouldn't be the end of Mellencamp's skin cancer scare. The podcast host has since been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma and has undergone 16 surgeries as of this writing. On September 5, she shared a picture of a big scar on her back, along with a fresh bandage over her shoulder. "My most recent surgery for my 16th melanoma removal went well. Unfortunately they found a spot on my ear which is now being biopsied. Obviously, I am grateful for my team of doctors who continue to give me the most thorough care. But part of me just wants to scream, 'When will this be over for good!?'" she wrote.

Mellencamp admitted that her ongoing health issues have taken a toll on her and told E! News, "You have very dark moments where you think, 'What if I don't make it? What does that mean for my children? What does that mean for my husband? What does that mean for my business? You go through all those emotions."