What Chicago Fire's Kara Killmer And Monica Raymund's Relationship Is Like In Real Life

That Kara Killmer and Monica Raymund became friends during their time together on "Chicago Fire" makes sense. After all, as Killmer shared in an interview with "Mind Your Body TV with Stephanie Stephens," the amount of time she and her co-stars spent together meant there wasn't exactly an option not to. "We spend about 12 to 16 hours a day together every day, so you kinda have to become friends," she quipped, adding that she, Raymund, and fellow "Chicago Fire" star Miranda Rae Mayo were especially tight as the three women on the show.

Unfortunately, Killmer's comments on the time aspect may have had something to do with the fact that they don't seem quite as close anymore. Again, it makes sense: while Killmer continued with those 12-to-16-hour days in Chicago, one of the chief reasons Raymund gave for leaving "Chicago Fire" was to start creating a life for herself in Los Angeles. Of course, picking up a phone isn't impossible, but the reality is their schedules and the distance between them don't exactly make for the Instagrammable hangouts of yore.

Fast-forward a few years, and Raymund's projects after leaving "Chicago Fire" have included "Hightown" and a director's role on "Dexter: Original Sin" (yup, the "Dexter" reboot Julie Benz told us she was excited about). As for Killmer, she left "Chicago Fire" in early 2024. At the time, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she'd auditioned for a few different roles and was open to going a new direction. She was also game to pop up on "Chicago Fire" again some day. Time will tell if she and Raymund end up collaborating on something again in the future — something tells us "One Chicago" fans would be only too happy to see a reunion.