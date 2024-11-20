The Tragedy Of Kat Dennings Is So Sad

Looking at Kat Dennings' impressive filmography, it's hard to see why she isn't a bigger star. The actor born Katherine Victoria Latwick has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic universe, playing Darcy Lewis in all three "Thor" films and the Disney+ show "WandaVision". She's starred in one of the best comedies of the '00s ("The 40-Year-Old Virgin") and one of its best rom-coms, too ("Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist"). And although critics weren't always kind, her sitcom "2 Broke Girls" still ran for six seasons.

And we've not even mentioned the Pennsylvanian's starring and executive producer roles on "Dollface," voice work on "Dallas and Robo" and "Big Mouth," and performances in indie favorites "Charlie Bartlett" and "Defendor." Perhaps the fact that Dennings prefers to keep a low profile is the reason why she hasn't quite yet graduated to the A-list. Indeed, as one of those Hollywood names who prefers to let her work do the talking, relatively little is known about her private life compared to her more publicity-seeking peers. But we do know that she's faced some hardships during her rise to reluctant fame. From the deaths of friends and family to health woes and umpteen romantic heartbreaks, here's a look at nine.