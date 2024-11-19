Over the years, fans have watched the extraordinary transformation of Bailee Madison from child star to adult actor. Known for her work as a child actor in "Bridge to Terabithia" and as a teen in Hallmark Channel's "Good Witch," she's matured into a Hollywood multi-hyphenate who's branched out as a producer, novelist, podcaster, and recording artist. Meanwhile, she's also remained a sought-after actor in film and television, including her high-profile role in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin."

In recent years, Madison has not been on this journey alone. By her side has been boyfriend Blake Richardson, a British singer and songwriter who's one-third of the U.K. boy band New Hope Club. The twosome has been dating for some time, beginning in 2018 — when they were in their late teens — right through to the present. "From 19 to 23. Happy Happy birthday. 4 years of birthday's [sic] spent laughing and smiling by your side, and so many more to go," Madison wrote in a sweet message to her beau in a 2022 Instagram post, celebrating his 23rd birthday. "Thank you for your love and your heart. Wishing you a beautiful year B. I love you xxx."

As their relationship continues to develop, Madison's fans may have some questions about the guy who's become such a big part of her life. For answers, read on to meet Bailee Madison's longtime boyfriend, Blake Richardson.