Donald Trump's True Thoughts On King Charles & Queen Camilla Aren't Surprising
Footage from Donald Trump's "The Art of the Surge" documentary has shown the president-elect gushing over King Charles and Queen Camilla — but honestly, we're not surprised by that. After all, Trump has made no secret of the fact that he's a royal fan, through and through.
In the wake of Trump's re-election, there's been a ton of speculation regarding his relationship with King Charles III. One possible bone of contention many have pointed to is the fact that Charles has long been a champion for climate change issues. Trump, on the other hand, is not. In fact, it was even rumored that Trump rolled his eyes at the then-prince when they had a private meeting in 2018, precisely because of Charles' focus on environmental concerns throughout their conversation. However, it turns out the president and the king get on swimmingly. As seen in a clip from "The Art of the Surge," Trump believes Charles to be a stand-up guy. "Hopefully he's going to be well because he's a really good person," he gushed, referring to the king's cancer diagnosis (via Sky News). In addition to Charles, Trump also noted in the "Art of the Surge" clip that he was a fan of the queen consort. "Camilla is fantastic," he said.
Like we said, we're not exactly shocked by Trump's sentiments. Quite the contrary, he's said on a number of occasions that he's a fan of all the royals — and, when it came to the eye-rolling claims, he rubbished the very idea. "I was not bored at all. No, I think Charles is a wonderful person," he said on GB News, pointing out that even though Charles had focused exclusively on climate change, he went into the meeting knowing the royal would.
Donald Trump is a lifelong royalist
Other than King Charles and Queen Camilla, Donald Trump has also spoken very openly about his years-long love for the royal family in general, especially its late matriarch — a sentiment he told "Good Morning Britain" he had gotten from his mom. "Whenever anything was on about the queen, she would watch," he smiled, before sharing that this was something he told Queen Elizabeth II on his state visit. Luckily for the monarchist, he also got on well with the late queen IRL. So much so, in fact, that in a separate interview with Piers Morgan on Talk TV, he joked about needing to stop their conversation at their state dinner so he could chat with Queen Camilla, who was then the Duchess of Cornwall. "I said, 'Queen, I really have to talk to Camilla for a little while, too' ... We couldn't break apart!" he quipped (via India Today). So great was his admiration for the monarch that Trump's reaction to Elizabeth's death took a very uncharacteristic tone. As some may remember, his post to Truth Social was surprisingly sincere — and Trump couldn't stop gushing about the late queen.
Back to King Charles and Queen Camilla, it bears mentioning that in the same "Talk TV" interview where Trump joked about his lengthy conversation with Elizabeth, he mused on how he thought the now-monarch would compare to his mother. "It's gonna be tricky, 'cause they are truly replacing ... talk about a legend," he said (via India Today).
Big shoes aside, Trump also made a point of noting that he was in Charles' and Camilla's corner, too. "I like Charles," he gushed. Talk about a loyal fan! Something tells us Trump is counting down the days to his next state visit with his beloved royal family.