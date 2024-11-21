Donald Trump's True Thoughts On King Charles & Queen Camilla Aren't Surprising

Footage from Donald Trump's "The Art of the Surge" documentary has shown the president-elect gushing over King Charles and Queen Camilla — but honestly, we're not surprised by that. After all, Trump has made no secret of the fact that he's a royal fan, through and through.

In the wake of Trump's re-election, there's been a ton of speculation regarding his relationship with King Charles III. One possible bone of contention many have pointed to is the fact that Charles has long been a champion for climate change issues. Trump, on the other hand, is not. In fact, it was even rumored that Trump rolled his eyes at the then-prince when they had a private meeting in 2018, precisely because of Charles' focus on environmental concerns throughout their conversation. However, it turns out the president and the king get on swimmingly. As seen in a clip from "The Art of the Surge," Trump believes Charles to be a stand-up guy. "Hopefully he's going to be well because he's a really good person," he gushed, referring to the king's cancer diagnosis (via Sky News). In addition to Charles, Trump also noted in the "Art of the Surge" clip that he was a fan of the queen consort. "Camilla is fantastic," he said.

Like we said, we're not exactly shocked by Trump's sentiments. Quite the contrary, he's said on a number of occasions that he's a fan of all the royals — and, when it came to the eye-rolling claims, he rubbished the very idea. "I was not bored at all. No, I think Charles is a wonderful person," he said on GB News, pointing out that even though Charles had focused exclusively on climate change, he went into the meeting knowing the royal would.