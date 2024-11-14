The Suspicious Date Of Laura Prepon's Shocking Divorce Has All Eyes On Danny Masterson
When actress Laura Prepon married her husband Ben Foster back in 2018, the couple already shared a daughter and were showered in praise by Prepon's "Orange Is the New Black" costars. But things did not remain in paradise for very long, and trouble really started brewing for the couple during the time Prepon's previous "That '70s Show" costar, Danny Masterson, was standing trial for multiple counts of rape. It appears something happened behind the scenes for the couple. Foster declared his separation from Prepon on September 9, 2023 — just two days after Masterson was convicted. The timing was incredibly peculiar and led many to speculate that Prepon's support of Masterson may have led to the dissolution of her marriage.
Citing "irreconcilable differences," Foster officially filed for divorce on September 9, 2024, according to the Los Angeles Times. However, the rumors that Prepon was possibly too supportive of Masterson behind the scenes might be a bit of an overreach. Prepon did not respond to the trial or even write letters of support, unlike her "That '70s Show" costars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Leading up to the trial, the most notable thing Prepon did was reveal that she left the Church of Scientology — which played heavily in the intimidation tactics used to harass Masterson's accusers — back in 2016. However, Prepon and Masterson have a history Prepon just can't seem to shake.
Laura Prepon and Danny Masterson go way back
While Laura Prepon was a member of the Church of Scientology during her tenure on "That '70s Show," along with Danny Masterson, it seems the two shared more than just religion. The history between Prepon and Danny goes back pretty far and includes the time Prepon dated Danny's brother — Christopher Masterson — for nearly a decade. When Prepon and Christopher split up in 2007, Prepon remained friendly with the family. It wasn't until she left the Church of Scientology that Prepon really started to separate herself from the Mastersons.
However, it just might be the distance Prepon put between herself and Danny that led to her divorce from Ben Foster. Foster and Danny have reportedly long been friends, with Foster even attending Danny's wedding to Bijou Phillips back in 2011. So, perhaps it's Foster defending Danny that led to the split and not the other way around. If this is the case, life will most likely be much better for Prepon on the other side of this divorce. And we can't wait to see what sort of revenge outfits she will wear.