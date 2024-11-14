The Suspicious Date Of Laura Prepon's Shocking Divorce Has All Eyes On Danny Masterson

When actress Laura Prepon married her husband Ben Foster back in 2018, the couple already shared a daughter and were showered in praise by Prepon's "Orange Is the New Black" costars. But things did not remain in paradise for very long, and trouble really started brewing for the couple during the time Prepon's previous "That '70s Show" costar, Danny Masterson, was standing trial for multiple counts of rape. It appears something happened behind the scenes for the couple. Foster declared his separation from Prepon on September 9, 2023 — just two days after Masterson was convicted. The timing was incredibly peculiar and led many to speculate that Prepon's support of Masterson may have led to the dissolution of her marriage.

Citing "irreconcilable differences," Foster officially filed for divorce on September 9, 2024, according to the Los Angeles Times. However, the rumors that Prepon was possibly too supportive of Masterson behind the scenes might be a bit of an overreach. Prepon did not respond to the trial or even write letters of support, unlike her "That '70s Show" costars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Leading up to the trial, the most notable thing Prepon did was reveal that she left the Church of Scientology — which played heavily in the intimidation tactics used to harass Masterson's accusers — back in 2016. However, Prepon and Masterson have a history Prepon just can't seem to shake.