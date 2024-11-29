Barack Obama Spilled The Real Reason Daughter Malia Dropped Her Last Name

Even though the whole world knows who she is, Malia Obama chose to go by a different name for her film career. When her debut film, "The Heart," premiered in February 2024 at the Sundance Film Festival, it credited Michelle Obama and Barack Obama's eldest daughter as just Malia Ann. When Barack learned of Malia's decision to drop her surname, the former president had a hard time understanding her point. But he later saw she wanted to remove the focus from herself — and found it admirable.

At the time, the consensus was that Malia wanted to avoid the nepo baby discourse. The label had been thrown around since Malia got her high-profile job as a writer on Donald Glover's Amazon series, "Swarm," in 2022. When Sundance introduced Malia's film in its "Meet the Artist" spotlight video, many mocked her career efforts — or their perceived lack thereof. "I'm stoked Sundance is discovering new talent with no relation to famous people and donors!" one commented on YouTube.

But Malia does her best to show what she has to offer beyond her name, as Glover can testify. "She's just like, an amazingly talented person," he told Vanity Fair. "She's really focused, and she's working really hard." Similarly, Halle Berry gushed about Malia's work ethic when she interned on the TV series "Extant." "She was down to do whatever a PA is asked to do," she said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2017. Malia knows it will be hard to be taken seriously for her talents, but she's willing to try.