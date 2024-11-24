The Terrifying Scare The Middleton Family Endured While Kate Was Pregnant

It's well-known that Kate Middleton moved in with her parents during her first pregnancy. However, one detail that hasn't been spoken about until more recently is the terrifying accident James Middleton's dog had during that time — or, for that matter, the chaos that ensued.

In his 2024 autobiography, "Meet Ella," the Princess of Wales' younger brother recounts the story of his then-puppy Zulu's near-fatal mishap. The dog had been at his parents' home, and James was on his way to London when he got a call saying there had been an accident. He raced back to Bucklebury Manor, and in addition to seeing a firetruck and realizing an unmarked police car had been behind him all the way, he quickly noticed that Carole Middleton was injured. "There was mum, one arm soaked in blood, vainly trying to calm a distressed and frantically wriggling dog whose head had become stuck between the gatepost and the gate," he recalls, noting that Zulu had bitten her as she tried to keep him from snapping his neck while trying to pull free.

Together with his father Michael Middleton, James used a crowbar to create enough space for Zulu to be freed, and he was rushed to the vet. Thankfully, the pup was fine, albeit with a lengthy recovery in store. Even so, James wrote that he felt incredibly guilty over the situation. In particular, he mentioned that he was concerned over how the ordeal might have affected his heavily pregnant sister. It stands to reason that it would likely have been distressing for the then-Duchess of Cambridge. After all, in addition to it being terrifying for anyone, some may remember that James' adorable wedding gift to Kate had been a puppy named Lupo — who was actually Zulu's brother.