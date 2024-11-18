Jack Brady's Striking Resemblance To Dad Tom Is Turning Heads Again

Each year it seems that Tom Brady's oldest son, Jack Brady, is more and more his dad's twin. The former New England Patriots star shares Jack with his ex-partner, actor Bridget Moynahan, and has two kids with ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. When it was announced that Bündchen was pregnant with the child of her current boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, a source said that Tom was not focusing on having more kids himself. "He's not dating anyone. He's concentrating on work and his kids," a source told People on November 14. Tom showed how invested he was in spending more time with his kids when he sat courtside at a New York Knicks game the day after that report was published and had Jack join him.

For the outing at Madison Square Garden, the quarterback-turned-NFL analyst wore a black sweater and dark pants. Meanwhile, Jack sported an olive green jacket over a dark hoodie. Tom took a selfie with his son and posted it to his Instagram Stories. "The luckiest dad in the world," he captioned the pic (via People). The teenager looked nearly identical to his father in the snap, and what really stood out was Jack's dimpled chin and jawline, which was the spitting image of Tom's.

Luke Hales/Getty

Besides his physical growth and turning into his father's doppelganger, Jack has grown as a person. "[He] lives in New York City, puts his heart and soul into everything he does. I mean, he blows me away with who he is," Tom said while appearing on "DeepCut with VicBlends" in April. By then, Tom had been documenting Jack's transformation into his protégé for years on social media.