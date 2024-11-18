Jack Brady's Striking Resemblance To Dad Tom Is Turning Heads Again
Each year it seems that Tom Brady's oldest son, Jack Brady, is more and more his dad's twin. The former New England Patriots star shares Jack with his ex-partner, actor Bridget Moynahan, and has two kids with ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. When it was announced that Bündchen was pregnant with the child of her current boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, a source said that Tom was not focusing on having more kids himself. "He's not dating anyone. He's concentrating on work and his kids," a source told People on November 14. Tom showed how invested he was in spending more time with his kids when he sat courtside at a New York Knicks game the day after that report was published and had Jack join him.
For the outing at Madison Square Garden, the quarterback-turned-NFL analyst wore a black sweater and dark pants. Meanwhile, Jack sported an olive green jacket over a dark hoodie. Tom took a selfie with his son and posted it to his Instagram Stories. "The luckiest dad in the world," he captioned the pic (via People). The teenager looked nearly identical to his father in the snap, and what really stood out was Jack's dimpled chin and jawline, which was the spitting image of Tom's.
Besides his physical growth and turning into his father's doppelganger, Jack has grown as a person. "[He] lives in New York City, puts his heart and soul into everything he does. I mean, he blows me away with who he is," Tom said while appearing on "DeepCut with VicBlends" in April. By then, Tom had been documenting Jack's transformation into his protégé for years on social media.
Tom Brady's touching birthday tributes to Jack Brady
The photos from the New York Knicks game showing off the uncanny resemblance between Tom Brady and Jack Brady aren't the first pictures we've seen the father-son duo twinning in. To celebrate his oldest kid turning 16 years old, Tom uploaded a trio of pics to Instagram in August 2023 along with a touching caption. "You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing," the seven-time Super Bowl champion wrote. "Now it's time for the next step ... the learners permit," Tom joked in the lengthy caption. The first slide in the upload was a selfie of the pair both wearing hoods. Tom sported reflective shades, and the resemblance between the two was noticeable but not as pronounced as it would become.
To celebrate Jack's birthday the following year, Tom once again uploaded an Instagram carousel with a heartfelt caption. Again, the first snap was a selfie of the pair, which was taken on a golf course. Among the slides was footage of the teenager teeing off and a picture of Jack standing next to his dad on the golf course. Fans pointed out how Jack's inherited facial features were shining through.
A couple of months later, Tom hit up a Taylor Swift concert with Jack and his other son, Benjamin Brady. "The gang does @taylorswift. I think I learned I'm a Reputation guy," the senior Brady wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. Among the slides was a photo of him standing back-to-back with his oldest son. It showed Jack's stunning height, as he looked taller than Tom. As his head inched upward, Jack started to gravitate towards basketball in favor of football.
Jack Brady can beat his dad one-on-one
Not only has Jack Brady inherited Tom Brady's chin dimple and looks, but he also was given good athletic genes from his pops. Jack has dabbled in multiple sports — including football — which has obviously pleased the NFL great. "I'm very enthusiastic. Watching him play was so fun for me," Tom told Today in June 2023. Even though he loved seeing Jack on the gridiron, Tom didn't want his son to try to play in the NFL, being aware of the shadow his playing career casts. "A lot of it I wouldn't choose for him to do that because there's too many crazy expectations that people would put on him," Tom told ESPN in June 2023 while discussing the possibility of Jack seriously pursuing football. "Most of them probably very unfair actually," the father added.
The following month, Jack's mother, Bridget Moynahan, echoed those sentiments. "I certainly don't want to put any pressure on him to do what I do or what his father does," the "Blue Bloods" actor said on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in July 2023. "He's more of a basketball player," she added.
A couple of months later, footage of Jack working on his basketball game alongside his dad was posted to Instagram. The youngster was working with famed NBA trainer, Chris Brickley, and one clip showed Jack pulling off a smooth step-back jumper while being guarded by his dad. Tom later mentioned in the August 2024 birthday post celebrating his son turning 17 years old that he was having trouble keeping up with Jack on the court. "My least favorite is that you can beat me in one on one now," Tom wrote.