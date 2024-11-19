Body Language Expert Tells Us Why Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel Look Out Of Sync
Zooey Deschanel and her fiancé, Jonathan Scott, looked out of sync while flaunting their designer duds at the Governor's Awards on November 17. In a video captured by The Hollywood Reporter, the usually happy pair took up awkward poses as photographers captured their glitzy likeness on the red carpet. Unfortunately, the gorgeous couple's looks couldn't distract from the uncomfortable energy flowing through their red carpet photo sesh. From their tense smiles to Deschanel's awkward walk off, the couple exuded none of the jubilant energy fans have come to expect from them over the years.
Zooey Deschanel and fiancé Jonathan Scott pose together at the #Oscars #GovernorsAwards pic.twitter.com/pcIJ4AQyEK
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 18, 2024
To better understand what could have possibly caused them to misfire in front of cameras, Nicki Swift reached out to Traci Brown, body language expert & behavior analyst, who exclusively broke down Deschanel and Scott's non-verbal cues. In her expert opinion, much of the awkward energy can be attributed to Scott. "What you're noticing is that he has a crooked smile and is holding his breath," said Brown. "This is why he doesn't look 100% happy." She continued, "He closes his mouth in a bit of a sigh as he puts his hands in his pockets. It's a bit of resignation in the situation." Brown also explained that "our feet tell us where the mind wants to go." In Scott's case, one of his feet is pointed toward the crowd as the other faces Deschanel." The reason? Scott's attempting to "balance all of the demands of the moment: people yelling, flashes in his eyes and her."
Whew — so not necessarily any relationship trouble! Still, Scott recently implied that it may be a while before he and Deschanel make it down the aisle.
Zooey and Jonathan's wedding probably isn't happening anytime soon
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott decided to marry in August 2023, when Jonathan popped the big question, but it's starting to look like the celebs may have a long engagement before tying the knot. During an interview with Us Weekly, Jonathan, who's one half of the Property Brothers (along with his brother Drew Scott), revealed that he and the "New Girl" star haven't actually settled on a wedding date yet. "I'm actually sick and tired of myself not figuring it out yet," shared Jonathan. "We haven't had any progress. We've just been having a ton of fun." Originally, they planned to wed in 2023, though that's not how things panned out. "But the first text I got was from Drew saying, 'Alright, I'm going to need to get the dates because this isn't convenient for me," added Jonathan about his twin brother's insistence on coordinating their schedules.
Sure, their nonchalant attitudes toward marriage is just one thing on the list of weird things about Deschanel and Jonathan's relationship, but hey, if they're not sweating things, neither will we. Besides, it appears as if they're determined to enjoy each day (whether or not marriage is high on their priority list). One example? They recently had Taylor Swift soundtrack their date night by attending one of the Canadian legs of her Eras Tour. Plus, despite what it may have looked like on the red carpet, Jonathan marked the occasion with a super sweet Instagram Story about his gorgeous fiancée. Below a photo of Deschanel, he wrote, "What a date ... what a night," along with a heart-eyes emoji.
Cute! Although we still can't wait for the wedding itself!