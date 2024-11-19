Body Language Expert Tells Us Why Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel Look Out Of Sync

Zooey Deschanel and her fiancé, Jonathan Scott, looked out of sync while flaunting their designer duds at the Governor's Awards on November 17. In a video captured by The Hollywood Reporter, the usually happy pair took up awkward poses as photographers captured their glitzy likeness on the red carpet. Unfortunately, the gorgeous couple's looks couldn't distract from the uncomfortable energy flowing through their red carpet photo sesh. From their tense smiles to Deschanel's awkward walk off, the couple exuded none of the jubilant energy fans have come to expect from them over the years.

To better understand what could have possibly caused them to misfire in front of cameras, Nicki Swift reached out to Traci Brown, body language expert & behavior analyst, who exclusively broke down Deschanel and Scott's non-verbal cues. In her expert opinion, much of the awkward energy can be attributed to Scott. "What you're noticing is that he has a crooked smile and is holding his breath," said Brown. "This is why he doesn't look 100% happy." She continued, "He closes his mouth in a bit of a sigh as he puts his hands in his pockets. It's a bit of resignation in the situation." Brown also explained that "our feet tell us where the mind wants to go." In Scott's case, one of his feet is pointed toward the crowd as the other faces Deschanel." The reason? Scott's attempting to "balance all of the demands of the moment: people yelling, flashes in his eyes and her."

Whew — so not necessarily any relationship trouble! Still, Scott recently implied that it may be a while before he and Deschanel make it down the aisle.