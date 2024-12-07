The Transformation Of Blue Ivy From 0 To 12 Years Old

The MTV Video Music Awards in 2011 birthed one of the most unforgettable moments in the history of show business. After an electrifying performance of her hit song "Love on Top," Beyoncé Knowles, who was clad in a purple shimmery tuxedo jacket, unbuttoned her jacket to reveal a growing baby bump. Knowles' fans, the BeyHive, were extremely excited and flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, with congratulatory messages to the singer and her hip-hop mogul husband, Jay-Z.

In an October 2011 interview with Australian television show "Sunday Night," Knowles said her pregnancy was life-changing and couldn't have come at a better time. "My husband and I have been together for 10 years ... and we just feel like it's time," the "Halo" singer shared. "I'm very grateful that God has blessed me with, this, the biggest gift any human can have."

Knowles and Jay-Z welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, in January 2012. Having lived most of her life in the limelight, Blue Ivy has undergone an amazing transition from an adorable toddler to a promising teen following in the footsteps of her super famous parents. Keep scrolling for more on her stunning transformation.