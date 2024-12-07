The Transformation Of Blue Ivy From 0 To 12 Years Old
The MTV Video Music Awards in 2011 birthed one of the most unforgettable moments in the history of show business. After an electrifying performance of her hit song "Love on Top," Beyoncé Knowles, who was clad in a purple shimmery tuxedo jacket, unbuttoned her jacket to reveal a growing baby bump. Knowles' fans, the BeyHive, were extremely excited and flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, with congratulatory messages to the singer and her hip-hop mogul husband, Jay-Z.
In an October 2011 interview with Australian television show "Sunday Night," Knowles said her pregnancy was life-changing and couldn't have come at a better time. "My husband and I have been together for 10 years ... and we just feel like it's time," the "Halo" singer shared. "I'm very grateful that God has blessed me with, this, the biggest gift any human can have."
Knowles and Jay-Z welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, in January 2012. Having lived most of her life in the limelight, Blue Ivy has undergone an amazing transition from an adorable toddler to a promising teen following in the footsteps of her super famous parents. Keep scrolling for more on her stunning transformation.
Jay-Z marked the birth of Blue Ivy Carter by releasing a song
Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles made the birth of Blue Ivy Carter public in a joint statement posted on the rapper's website on January 9, 2012. "We are happy to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, born on Saturday, January 7, 2012," the couple wrote. "Her birth was emotional and extremely peaceful, we are in heaven. She was delivered naturally at a healthy 7 lbs and it was the best experience of both of our lives."
Jay-Z followed up the announcement with the release of the song, "Glory," featuring vocals from Blue Ivy. The rapper poured his heart out using sentimental lyrics to let fans know how he felt about the birth of his daughter: "The most amazing feeling I feel / Words can't describe the feeling, for real / Baby, I paint the sky blue / My greatest creation was you, you: Glory." The song set the tone for what would be an endearing father-daughter relationship.
In an interview with "CBS Mornings," Jay-Z revealed that Blue wasn't their first choice for a name. According to the rapper, Blue Ivy's first name was meant to be Brooklyn, in honor of the New York City borough in which he grew up. However, when Knowles was making ultrasound visits, they "was calling her Blueberry," so they "took the 'berry' off of it and called her Blue."
Blue Ivy was a presenter at the 2014 MTV VMAs
Beyoncé Knowles was nominated in eight categories at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer won a total of three awards; "Pretty Hurts" was recognized for best cinematography and best video with a social message, while her and Jay-Z's "Drunk in Love" bagged the best collaboration award. Knowles also received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award after yet another exhilarating performance of a mash-up of her popular songs.
Knowles' Vanguard award — which recognizes one's lifetime of contribution to the music industry and music videos — was presented by her husband, Jay-Z, and their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. As the duo approached Knowles, the "Crazy in Love" singer couldn't hold back her tears. She hugged and kissed Jay-Z and Blue Ivy amid cheers from the audience. Blue Ivy stole the show by offering a string of hearty little claps and shouting, "Go mommy!" into the microphone.
Upon receiving the statue, Knowles gave a short emotional speech, saying, "I'm so full ... I have nothing to say, but I'm filled with so much gratitude. I just thank God for this moment ... Blue Blue, I love you! My beloved, I love you! My fans, I love you! MTV, I love you!"
She warmed fans hearts at the CFDA Fashion Awards
4-year-old Blue Ivy Carter accompanied her parents, Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z, to the 2016 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards, where she overshadowed the famous duo. Blue Ivy caught everyone's attention when she shooed away the paparazzi as fans called out her name. Her dressing was fit for fashion night, as she dazzled in a black feather number, a white coat, and a set of black doll shoes, all topped off with a white bow in her hair.
When Knowles received the Fashion Icon Award, Blue Ivy warmed fans' hearts by excitedly waving to the "Irreplaceable" singer while capturing the moment using a phone. The moment was a full circle one for Knowles, who was sidelined by the fashion industry at the beginning of her career. Knowles narrated in her acceptance speech, "When we were starting out in Destiny's Child, high-end labels, they didn't really want to dress four black country curvy girls. And we couldn't afford designer dresses and couture. My mother was rejected from every showroom in New York, but like my grandmother, she used her talent and her creativity to give her children their dreams."
She reportedly attended private school
It's no secret that Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z are worth billions, and the power couple has spared no expense when it comes to providing the best education for Blue Ivy Carter. Blue Ivy reportedly attended The Center for Early Education, a West Hollywood institution that asks for over $30,000 in tuition fees as of 2024. In 2016, video footage of Knowles treating parents and staff to a breathtaking performance of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" at The Center for Early Education's annual gala found its way online. The singer also reportedly performed tracks from her own catalog, including the multiple award-winning "Crazy in Love."
When it comes to school, Jay-Z and Knowles are active parents. Fans may assume that the pair delegates school drop-offs because of their incredibly lavish lifestyle, but that couldn't be further from the truth. In a 2021 conversation on LeBron James' "The Shop: Uninterrupted" (via Today), the "Empire State of Mind" rapper revealed that he received the news that he was a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee while "taking Blue to school."
Blue Ivy became a big sister to Rumi and Sir Carter
Beyoncé Knowles broke the internet when she announced that she was expecting a set of twins in February 2017. An Instagram picture of the "Halo" singer posing in front of a flower backdrop while donning a bralette, green veil, and light blue silky bottoms gained the most likes that year. "We have been blessed two times over," Knowles wrote. "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes." The Carter twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, were born in June 2017, making Blue Ivy Carter, who was 5 years old at the time, a big sister.
In an interview with ET, Blue Ivy's maternal grandmother, Tina Knowles, said she was fully immersed in her big sister duties. "She is very proud and very excited," Tina told the publication. "She's a good big sister, she really is." Tina's ex-husband, Richard Lawson, also chimed in and said, "She cares for them a lot." Blue Ivy's affection toward her siblings was seen when she notably recognized them on the song "Boss," off of the Carters' joint 2018 album, "Everything is Love," saying, "Shoutout to Rumi and Sir. Love, Blue."
Blue Ivy got into a bidding contest with Tyler Perry
The Carters and their extended family attended the WACO Theater Center Annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, California, in March 2018. While Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Knowles stunned in eye-catching golden dresses, it was a bidding war between the then-6-year-old and movie mogul Tyler Perry that truly became the main attraction. In a viral video, Blue Ivy put in a bid of $17,000 for an art piece of Sydney Poitier, which Perry countered with an $18,000 offer. Blue Ivy raised her hand up when the bidding price shot up to $19,000, but her dad, Jay-Z, tried to cunningly stop her from bidding. In the end, Perry bought the painting for $20,000.
In an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Perry said he badly wanted to have the painting for himself, and he was on a quest to impart an important life lesson to the Carters' billionaire heir. "Had she [Blue Ivy] gone up one more [time], I was going to have to let her have it," Perry shared, joking, "For me I'm thinking, 'Okay, it's charity, it's a good cause. And I'm not letting this kid take this painting from me ... I'm gonna teach you now, little girl. You're not gonna get everything you want.'"
She won her first Grammy award for Brown Skin Girl
Blue Ivy Carter collaborated with Beyoncé Knowles, Wizkid, and SAINt JHN on the smash hit "Brown Skin Girl," which was released as part of the album, "The Lion King: The Gift," in July 2019. The song's message of embracing dark skin prompted it to become a women empowerment anthem worldwide. On the track, Blue Ivy is heard sweetly singing the chorus.
Its subsequent video — released as part of the visual album, "Black is King" – was just as powerful, featuring culture-shaping icons like Lupita Nyong'o, model Naomi Campbell, and former Destiny's Child band member Kelly Rowland. At the 2021 Grammy Awards, "Brown Skin Girl" was nominated for best music video, going up against Future and Drake's "Life is Good," Anderson .Paak's "Lockdown," Harry Styles' "Adore You," and "Goliath" by Woodkid. The song scooped the coveted award and historically made Blue Ivy the second-youngest Grammy winner at 9 years old.
While receiving the award on behalf of other contributors, British director Jenn Nkiru said in her speech, "Thank you to everyone at Iconoclast and Parkwood and each and every incredible person who worked on this important project. And most importantly, for each and every black, brown, indigenous woman and girl, this moment is yours. You are the source. Never forget that."
Tina Knowles praised Blue Ivy's all-round talents
The Carter family is not running short of multifaceted skills. Besides being a celebrated singer with the most Grammy awards, Blue Ivy Carter's mom, Beyoncé Knowles, has numerous songwriting credits and has appeared in several movies. Blue Ivy's dad, Jay-Z, is not only business savvy, but he has also produced numerous works, including 2023's "The Book of Clarence."
Blue Ivy herself is an apple that didn't fall so far from the tree. Musically speaking, she performed a freestyle that was released as a bonus track on Jay-Z's 13th studio album, "4:44." The rap verse featured the lyrics, "Everything, everything this my only single thing / Everything I hear is my answer/ And if you think I say, then innocent if I say? / I never hear that, I be in the posse / Never seen a ceiling in my whole life."
Rap isn't Blue Ivy's only forte. In a January 2023 Instagram post, her grandmother Tina Knowles showered heaps of praise on her all-round talents. "You can sing dance, play basketball, play, volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs , , create, act , play the piano!" An ecstatic Tina wrote, and added, "I could go on and on. Because there's really nothing that you can't do."
She made her onstage performance debut at a private concert in Dubai
Beyoncé Knowles took to the stage at the January 2023 launch of Atlantis The Royal, a luxury hotel in Dubai. The event was star-studded, attended by the who's who in the entertainment industry, including model Kendall Jenner, "Pitch Perfect" actor Rebel Wilson, and "The Little Mermaid" actor Halle Bailey. Knowles' performance was one of a kind, featuring an all-women orchestra, numerous costume changes, and backup dancers.
Blue Ivy Carter ultimately stole the spotlight when footage from the private concert surfaced online and showed her performing the smash hit, "Brown Skin Girl," alongside her superstar mom. She was dressed in a sparkly red coat and pants combo, while Knowles looked splendid in a striking feathered yellow dress. The then-11-year-old showcased several moves as her mom sang to an energetic crowd. The hour-long concert added to the Carters' billion-dollar fortune, as Knowles was said to have been paid a staggering $24 million for the performance.
Blue Ivy joined Beyoncé on the Renaissance tour
Blue Ivy Carter graced the stage at Beyoncé Knowles' groundbreaking "Renaissance" world tour in 2023. At only 11 years old, she worked with Knowles' professional dancers to perform a routine to the songs "My Power" and "Black Parade." Her first performance in Paris was met with pockets of online backlash, which Knowles addressed in "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," but Blue Ivy worked on her steps to become a better dancer as the tour progressed.
Blue Ivy's grandmother ,Tina Knowles, was her No. 1 fangirl, as usual, and took to Instagram to praise her talented granddaughter after a May 2023 performance, writing, "Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people ! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber!"
Fans may assume that it was easy for Blue Ivy to get on the "Renaissance" tour stage, but Beyoncé had her reservations before she finally embraced the idea. The "I Was Here" singer told GQ, "She's [Blue Ivy] a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes."
She's set to make her big picture debut as Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King
Beyoncé Knowles voiced Nala, the queen of Pride Rock, in the 2019 remake of the Disney classic, "The Lion King." The film was close to Knowles' heart, and the singer happily reveled in its legacy, as she expressed in an interview with Oprah Daily. "I'm so excited for my kids to see it," Knowles said, "but it means even more to share this experience and this culture of 'The Lion King' with my mother and my family."
The "Black is King" visual album was an ode to the film, and Blue Ivy Carter didn't only lend her vocals to "Brown Skin Girl" and appear in the accompanying video, but she also made a cameo in the music video for "Spirit" and its extended version,"Spirit+Bigger." That wasn't the last time Blue Ivy would be part of a "The Lion King" project.
As of November 2024, Blue Ivy and her mom are set to star in the upcoming film, "Mufasa: The Lion King," together. Blue Ivy will add voice acting to her growing list of talents as Kiara, the daughter of Simba (Donald Glover) and Nala. The Barry Jenkins-directed film will premiere on December 20, 2024.