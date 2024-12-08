Tragic Details About The Lives Of John Lennon's Sons, Julian & Sean

Facing fame in their father's shadow, Julian Lennon and Sean Ono Lennon have inherited a name that represents some of the most iconic rock musicianship in modern history. But being related to a member of The Beatles hasn't prevented the half-brothers from facing their own demons, and both siblings have endured hardship in the wake of their father's death. "I don't miss John Lennon the persona," Sean Ono Lennon once told Rolling Stone. "I miss my dad."

In spite of these troubles, the Lennon brothers have also learned to embrace John's legacy. Each son has paid tribute to their dad through the medium that represents him best: music. They've even been known to come together in more recent years to celebrate not only John, but the legacy of The Beatles overall. "It's a big old, weird family," Julian shared with Esquire. "But as they say, families are always a bit screwed up." From fighting for their own inheritance to dealing with backlash over tributes to their family patriarch, the two have dealt with some trying times.