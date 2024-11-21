Carrie Underwood Flashes Too Much Killer Leg In Near-Wardrobe Malfunction At 2024 CMAs

Carrie Underwood knows how to make an entrance, and nothing could be more iconic than her surprise appearance at the 2024 CMAs. Underwood skipped the red carpet and remained under the radar for most of the evening until she waltzed onto the stage of Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for, quite frankly, an unexpected comeback that felt like no big deal and yet very much was. But of course, she didn't just bring the vocals — as Gen Zers would say, she absolutely ate with an outfit that flirted dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction. Thankfully, nearly was the keyword here!

Underwood joined fellow "American Idol" winner Cody Johnson on stage, and the country superstars performed their track, "I'm Gonna Love You." The audience went wild as Johnson bragged, "Yeah, that's Carrie Underwood!" as if anyone needed reminding that the country queen was right there in the flesh. The other star of the show? Underwood's outfit. Daring doesn't even begin to describe her chosen ensemble, which consisted of a boho top and a pleather skirt with an eye-popping slit right up the middle that some felt might have been a bit too high.

She looked classy as ever, but with a single wrong move, the country queen could've turned her CMAs comeback into a major fashion faux pas. Still, Underwood's unexpected return to the glitzy event was especially noteworthy as it marks her first appearance since 2022, in spite of a 2023 Entertainer of the Year nod. Fans were just as awestruck as they were excited, speculating on how she even managed to crash one of country music's biggest nights unannounced. But while her powerhouse vocals during the duet with Johnson earned much praise online, it was Underwood's thigh-high split that stole the spotlight.