Carrie Underwood Flashes Too Much Killer Leg In Near-Wardrobe Malfunction At 2024 CMAs
Carrie Underwood knows how to make an entrance, and nothing could be more iconic than her surprise appearance at the 2024 CMAs. Underwood skipped the red carpet and remained under the radar for most of the evening until she waltzed onto the stage of Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for, quite frankly, an unexpected comeback that felt like no big deal and yet very much was. But of course, she didn't just bring the vocals — as Gen Zers would say, she absolutely ate with an outfit that flirted dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction. Thankfully, nearly was the keyword here!
Underwood joined fellow "American Idol" winner Cody Johnson on stage, and the country superstars performed their track, "I'm Gonna Love You." The audience went wild as Johnson bragged, "Yeah, that's Carrie Underwood!" as if anyone needed reminding that the country queen was right there in the flesh. The other star of the show? Underwood's outfit. Daring doesn't even begin to describe her chosen ensemble, which consisted of a boho top and a pleather skirt with an eye-popping slit right up the middle that some felt might have been a bit too high.
What a gorgeous performance of 'I'm Gonna Love You #CMAawards #CarrieUnderwood #CodyJohnson#StunningVocals pic.twitter.com/tjPujg6zma
— Hilary ~ MollyVegas ミ☆ (@MollyVegas) November 21, 2024
She looked classy as ever, but with a single wrong move, the country queen could've turned her CMAs comeback into a major fashion faux pas. Still, Underwood's unexpected return to the glitzy event was especially noteworthy as it marks her first appearance since 2022, in spite of a 2023 Entertainer of the Year nod. Fans were just as awestruck as they were excited, speculating on how she even managed to crash one of country music's biggest nights unannounced. But while her powerhouse vocals during the duet with Johnson earned much praise online, it was Underwood's thigh-high split that stole the spotlight.
Underwood's daring outfit had everyone buzzing
When Carrie Underwood hit the stage, fans practically broke the internet with their reactions — and most absolutely loved her look. If she had walked the red carpet, there's no way the country superstar would've landed on anyone's worst-dressed list for the 2024 CMAs. It's Carrie Underwood we're talking about here, after all. She doesn't do worst-dressed. "Carrie underwood looks AMAAAAZING omg I want that exact outfit right NEEEEOWWW," one fan gushed on X, formerly known as Twitter, with another musing, "@CountryMusic — tonight's duos have been spectacular! @codyjohnson and @carrieunderwood nailed it! And her dress was hottttt!" A third squealed, "Literally obsessed with her whole look, outfit, vocals!" But of course, there were also plenty of others who questioned the risqué sartorial choice. "What in the western wedding dress is @carrieunderwood wearing? #cmaawards" one viewer wondered.
Love it or side-eye it, there's no denying the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker knows how to get everyone talking — and she's about to give fans even more to buzz about. Underwood is stepping into a new role as a judge on "American Idol," and we cannot wait to see what she has up her sleeve. "I think I can be honest and constructive but still kind," the singer-songwriter shared in an interview on SiriusXM's "Music Row Happy Hour," adding, "I think that's the whole point, 'cause people are coming in and, you know, it's dreams and you're a part of somebody's story from that moment on. So, I think it's important to be honest, but I think it's also very important to be kind." Get excited!