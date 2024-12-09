Kody Brown: The Sister Wives Star's Transformation Is Head-Turning

Ever since making its TV premiere in 2010, TLC's "Sister Wives" has been one of the cable channel's most popular shows. When the series debuted, viewers met Kody Brown, a proud polygamist with three wives and plans to marry (not legally, but "spiritually") another. For Brown, bringing reality TV cameras into his home, documenting the daily life of his unconventional family, was part of a larger crusade that he hoped would legitimize plural families like his. "Part of the reason for coming out and is not only gaining acceptance but lowering prejudice," Brown told Variety before the show's debut. "We hope this helps to have all of society understand it."

Over more than a decade, fans of the show have watched raptly as nonstop drama unspooled, cracks forming within the family's foundation that grew larger until ultimately fracturing entirely. By the time the 19th season of "Sister Wives" arrived in the fall of 2024, three of Brown's four wives had left him in rancorously bitter exits, leaving him struggling to keep his marriage to his sole remaining wife from imploding like his others.

Meanwhile, Brown has transformed in the eyes of the public from polygamist patriarch to reality show villain extraordinaire. In fact, the more that fans learn about Kody Brown, the greater their realization that the "Sister Wives" star's transformation is head-turning.