The Rise & Fall Of Kody Brown & The Sister Wives' Relationships

Meri Brown met Kody in October 1989 when she was just 18 years old. As she recalled in a post deleted on TLC's website, via ABC News, she met up with a friend who was visiting from out of town and introduced her to her brother, Kody. "During that weekend while she was visiting, the three of us hung out together, shopping, going to movies and just having fun together," Meri recalled. "After she went home, I figured that would probably be the last I would see of Kody for a while."

What actually happened was that Kody proposed just two months later, on Christmas Eve, and they got married in April 1990. Despite the whirlwind courtship, they were on the same page from the beginning. Having been raised in a polygamous family, Meri knew that, like Kody, she wanted to build a plural family. Indeed, they seemed to be the perfect fit in every aspect. As future sister wife Christine once told TLC viewers, per People, Mari and Kody were clearly smitten when she first met them. "They were so cute and everybody wanted to be around them — they were the 'it couple,'" Christine enthused.

Meri and Kody went on to have one child together, Leon, in 1995. The couple tried for more children and got pregnant 12 years later, but they experienced heartbreak when Meri had a miscarriage at around 10 weeks.