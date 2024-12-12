Tragic Details About Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick has a long list of achievements on the racetrack, including being the first (and, as of 2024, only) female driver to ever win an IndyCar race. However, there's a lot that people don't know about Patrick.

Despite an impressive decades-long pro driving career, which ran from 2005 to 2018, Patrick hasn't exactly received universal support. Indeed, some fans simply can't stand her and even those who once cheered her on found it difficult to keep doing so following repeated instances in which Patrick made tone-deaf remarks. Like the time she appeared to proclaim women should be hesitant to pursue professional racing because it's more of a man's sport. Not to mention her bizarre comments about lizard people, which left many feeling worried about the former pro driver.

Patrick has become a divisive figure, to say the least, and while some of her proclamations can't be defended, it must be noted that she hasn't always had it easy. Despite portraying herself as a strong and confident athlete, she's struggled with mental health and experienced various challenges in both her personal life and professional life.