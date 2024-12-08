The Relationship Timeline Of Anthony Edwards & His Girlfriend Shannon Jackson

When Anthony Edwards was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the No. 1 overall pick during the 2020 NBA draft, he had all the signs of a promising talent. The former Georgia Bulldogs guard had already cemented his name in the SEC's top scorers list after only playing college basketball for a single season. Years later, Edwards hasn't missed a beat and is definitely one of the hottest players in the game. As of the 2024-2025 NBA season, he averages 27.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Edwards attempted 118 three-pointers in ten games with a very respectable percentage, an achievement that had him being compared to the league's leading three-point shooter and one of its highest-paid athletes, Stephen Curry.

While Edwards makes headlines for positive reasons on the basketball court, the same cannot be said for his love life, which is tumultuous at best. Since Edwards and his girlfriend Shannon Jackson went public in 2020, the couple has drawn attention for their open shows of affection toward each other, as well as Edwards' numerous cheating allegations. Jackson herself captioned a January 2023 Instagram post, "Who wants that perfect love story anyways." In honor of their not-so-perfect love story, keep scrolling for a trip down Edwards-Jackson Lane.