The Relationship Timeline Of Anthony Edwards & His Girlfriend Shannon Jackson
When Anthony Edwards was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the No. 1 overall pick during the 2020 NBA draft, he had all the signs of a promising talent. The former Georgia Bulldogs guard had already cemented his name in the SEC's top scorers list after only playing college basketball for a single season. Years later, Edwards hasn't missed a beat and is definitely one of the hottest players in the game. As of the 2024-2025 NBA season, he averages 27.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Edwards attempted 118 three-pointers in ten games with a very respectable percentage, an achievement that had him being compared to the league's leading three-point shooter and one of its highest-paid athletes, Stephen Curry.
While Edwards makes headlines for positive reasons on the basketball court, the same cannot be said for his love life, which is tumultuous at best. Since Edwards and his girlfriend Shannon Jackson went public in 2020, the couple has drawn attention for their open shows of affection toward each other, as well as Edwards' numerous cheating allegations. Jackson herself captioned a January 2023 Instagram post, "Who wants that perfect love story anyways." In honor of their not-so-perfect love story, keep scrolling for a trip down Edwards-Jackson Lane.
Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson became Instagram official in 2020
Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson made their social media debut as a couple in early November 2020. Jackson posted a picture of herself and Edwards hugging on Instagram, writing, "Together forever any problem you got I got it." Jackson received numerous comments from fans who were gushing over their relationship, even though a few critics threw jabs at her for their age gap (Jackson is more than a year older than Edwards).
Despite the backlash, Edwards and Jackson have an endearing chemistry which was on display in the Netflix documentary "Starting 5." The series featured the lives of five NBA stars during the 2023-2024 NBA season, including LeBron James, whose career was uncertain before the season began. Edwards and Jackson opened up on intimate details about their relationship — the latter said she was struck by Edwards' smile when they first crossed paths, while Edwards reflected on their unusual bond. "We got kind of, like, a weird dynamic because it's kind of like best friends for real," Edwards said. "We talk about everything. [We're] super cool, always laughing [and] playing around. So, it's not like your typical boyfriend-girlfriend relationship."
Shannon Jackson and her son, Krue Karter Cozart, attended a Minnesota Timberwolves game
Shannon Jackson shares a son, Krue Karter Cozart, with "Hate Bein' Sober" hitmaker Chief Keef. Cozart and Jackson both showed up to support Anthony Edwards during a November 2021 game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs. The Timberwolves triumphed over the Spurs to record a 115-90 win, and Jackson shared adorable pictures of herself and Cozart sporting wide smiles on Instagram with the caption, "Y'all missed us."
When Cozart is not around, Jackson still shows up to Edwards' games, and of course, she doesn't forget to take a couple of pictures for her online audience. In March 2022, she shared multiple images of herself posing courtside in a mint green shirt and shorts combo at a game between the Timberwolves and the Milwaukee Bucks. Jackson, who was in the company of an all-girl squad, had every reason to smile since the Timberwolves beat the Bucks 138-119.
In October 2022, Jackson was present for a game between the Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers. She shared pictures of herself sitting courtside on Instagram once again with a caption reading, "I run $hit, get that clear heart broke can't drop no tears." As usual, the Timberwolves won that game, too, recording a 111-102 final score.
Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson celebrated Christmas together
Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson spent quality time with family during the December 2022 holiday season. Jackson shared pictures and videos of themselves having a cozy night indoors during Christmas on Instagram telling her followers, "This Christmas ... in Miami."
In one video, Edwards was seen leading everyone in a karaoke session. Jackson danced next to Edwards as the latter sang an off-key version of Ne-Yo's hit "So Sick," off of the singer's debut album, "In My Own Words." Edwards, who appeared to be in good spirits, belted out the tune while reading lyrics off of a large screen. At one point, the duo touched each other affectionately, sang to one another, and performed with synchronized gestures as if they were at a concert.
In a separate video clip, Jackson showered a squealing baby with kisses while Edwards played a game in the background, and in another, her son, Krue Karter Cozart, hopped onto Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" challenge to showcase his dancing skills. Cozart wore a set of holiday pajamas, as did other members of the family. The entire squad came together for a living room photoshoot in which they all had wide smiles.
Anthony Edwards 'put on a show' for Shannon Jackson
During the 2022-2023 NBA season, Anthony Edwards averaged 24.6 points per game. Throughout the season, he had several stellar performances, including 37 points he put up in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers and his 34-point score in a February 2023 game against the Washington Wizards. On January 21, 2023, Edwards put up 44 points, six rebounds, and four assists, which helped the Minnesota Timberwolves secure a 113-104 win against the Houston Rockets.
Edwards' burst of energy on the basketball court had everything to do with the presence of his girlfriend, Shannon Jackson, as he shared in a follow-up interview. "My girlfriend's birthday is in two days, man, she is going out of the country, so I had to put on a show for her," Edwards said (via ESPN). He then looked in Jackson's direction and blew her a couple of air kisses amid cheers from the crowd. True to Edwards' word, Jackson shared an Instagram post of herself celebrating her 24th birthday in Tulum, Mexico, on January 25, 2023.
Anthony Edwards reportedly welcomed a daughter with Daja
The relationship between Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson isn't all rosy. Edwards has allegedly had children with different women, despite publicly showing love and care toward Jackson. In September 2023, beauty entrepreneur Daja and Edwards reportedly welcomed a baby girl named Aris. Daja posted a picture of Edwards at the hospital during her delivery, consequently confirming that he was the father of her child.
At the time of writing, Edwards is yet to make any public statement about the paternity of Aris. He was also notably absent when pictures and videos from Aris' first birthday celebration were shared on Instagram. Aris' pink and green-themed party featured her own personalized merchandise — hoodies, caps, fanny packs, bags, and cups — that were made available for purchase online under the brand name Aris Little World. Her mom, Daja, wished her a happy birthday in a sentimental Instagram post, writing in part, " Happy 1st Birthday. God REALLY knew I needed you. You changed my life I'm forever grateful. I hate to share you with the world but it's really YOUR LITTLE WORLD."
Anthony Edwards allegedly paid an Instagram model to procure an abortion
Daja isn't the only woman Anthony Edwards has been linked to while he's still dating Shannon Jackson. In a December 2023 exposé, Instagram model Paige Jordae accused Edwards of paying her $100,000 to procure an abortion. Jordae shared screenshots of alleged conversations between her and Edwards on her Instagram Stories and tagged the athlete.
In one screenshot, Edwards expressed that he had no desire to be a dad. He reportedly texted (via Nickiswashed's X, formerly Twitter), "Man you can't force a kid in da world," and added, "I don't want a kid," as Jordae tried to show remorse for seeking an abortion in the past. In another screenshot, Jordae wrote to the athlete, "I'm not trying to force u to be a dad to a baby u don't want. I just don't like abortions [and] that doesn't make me wrong."
Based on the duo's alleged conversations, Edwards promised to send money to Jordae with the help of his attorney. He eventually wired $100,000 to her bank account on November 27, 2023. When the screenshots leaked, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard took to X to publicly apologize. "I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," he wrote. "All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them."
Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson welcomed a baby girl
Shannon Jackson announced that she and Anthony Edwards were expecting a baby in a string of Beyoncé Knowles-inspired pictures posted on Instagram in December 2023. Jackson, who gently held her baby bump while dressed in nothing but a set of golden knickers and a similar-colored veil, accompanied her stunning pictures with a sonogram photo. "Mom — a title just above the QUEEN," she wrote in her caption.
In February 2024, Jackson posted a video clip of their pink-themed baby shower, which was attended by several guests, including New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods. The following month, Anthony and Jackson welcomed a daughter named Aislynn Edwards. Aislynn's birth was featured on "Starting 5," and in a confessional about fatherhood, her dad, Anthony, said he was excited about his role. "That's my little girl. I gotta pick her up and walk her around with her and hold her and talk to her," Anthony shared (via Higher Ground). "I can't speak on fatherhood as a whole, but I mean, as of right now, it's just the best feeling right now in the world, for sure."
On May 12, 2024, Jackson gave a tribute to her children in an Instagram post. While reflecting on Mother's Day, she credited her son, Krue Karter Cozart, with helping her develop a strong sense of self-drive. Of Aislynn, she said the then-three-month-old had made her "soft gentle and a lot more patient."
Anthony Edwards was accused of not acknowledging a child he allegedly fathered with Ally D.
In July 2024, Instagram model Ally D. claimed in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories that she and Anthony Edwards had a child together. Ally, who backed up her claims with a picture of a partly censored DNA test, said their son, Amir, was born in October 2023. She further accused the basketball player of mistreatment, writing (via Atlanta Black Star), "I've been harassed and talked about so mf poorly [sic] over a person who I legit don't even speak about nor care to ... Mind yall, I ain't under no NDA nun I just choose to raise my child and go about my damn life."
In one post, Ally alleged that Edwards had welcomed another child with an unnamed woman who wasn't his official girlfriend, Shannon Jackson. She accused him of refusing to publicly recognize his children and wrote, "Only BUMS don't claim there [sic] children lying about kids etc. is sick in the head a WRONG." The allegations, though unconfirmed, could make Edwards yet another athlete with children the public doesn't know about.
On Amir's first birthday, Ally shared a photo of her son on Instagram, and in the emotional post, she revealed that her pregnancy wasn't expected. Nevertheless, the proud mom vowed to be Amir's biggest cheerleader and credited him with shaping her into "such a beautiful person inside and out" in spite of her shortcomings.
Anthony Edwards reportedly took Ayesha Howard to court over the paternity of her child
At the time of writing, the last of Anthony Edwards' alleged baby mamas is self-proclaimed artist Ayesha Howard, who shares a son with "Cost To Be Alive" rapper Lil Baby. In an October 2024 Instagram post, Howard covertly announced the birth of her daughter Aubri' Summers. Shortly afterward, reports surfaced that Edwards and Howard were embroiled in a legal battle over the paternity of her child.
Edwards' formal request for DNA testing was reportedly made in September 2024, and stated (via Page Six), "If genetic testing shows that the petitioner is the father, the petitioner requests an order establishing the minor child's paternity." As of November 19, 2024, no verdict has been made public on the case, whose hearing was set for November 13, 2024.
According to Howard, news about her private pregnancy was leaked by medical practitioners. When a fan asked if she would take legal action during an Instagram Q&A session, she said, "Yes! I'm also pushing [for] whatever jail time that comes with the violation." Nonetheless, Howard warmed up and posted several cute pictures from Summers' official photoshoot on Instagram on her one-month milestone with the caption, "You are officially one month old. Today makes 30 beautiful sleepless nights and a life time [sic] to go."
Will Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson's relationship stand the test of time?
Following reports that Anthony Edwards was seeking a DNA test to prove the paternity of Ayesha Howard's son, Shannon Jackson took to an Instagram live session to inform her followers that they were late to the party. "Y'all are just finding out," Jackson said (via The Neighborhood Talk), and added, "this fake outrage that you are having ... pull your panties out of your bunch!" Jackson further called herself "one of God's strongest soldiers" and remarked that, if she were to get rid of Anthony as the father of her child, then she'd also have to "un-baby daddy the first one."
The big question is, will the couple's relationship weather the storm? At the time of writing, Jackson and Anthony still appear to be on good terms, at least as far as their public image is concerned. Jackson shared pictures and videos of herself and their daughter, Aislynn Edwards, at an October 27, 2024, game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Toronto Raptors. At the end of the game, Anthony made headlines for reaching yet another career milestone; he became the youngest NBA player to accumulate 800 career three-pointers.