It's No Secret Who Ivanka Trump's Favorite Family Member Is

Ivanka Trump may have kept out of her father's 2024 campaign, prompting some to question if her relationship with Donald Trump has soured, but let's be real: she's never shied away from sharing how much she loves her family. Even so, one family member stands out, in particular. That would be her grandmother, or babi, Marie Zelnickova.

As the Czech "Babi" probably suggests, Zelnickova is Ivanka's maternal grandmother. And, given just how close Ivanka's relationship with her late mom Ivana Trump was, we're not exactly surprised that she had a tight bond with her babi, too. After all, just as Ivana had been a very present figure in Ivanka's life, the first daughter shared in an interview on the "Lex Fridman Podcast" that Zelnickova had played an active role in her and her brothers' upbringing, too.

On the podcast, Donald's eldest daughter also gushed about having her grandmother live with her. "That's very special," Ivanka said, before making a heartbreaking confession about one of the reasons she loves their living arrangement so much. "I can ask her some of the questions that I would have — sorry — wanted to ask my own mom," she said, tearing up as she did so. No two ways about it, Zelnickova has a special place in Ivanka's heart, and we're not surprised one bit.