RFK Jr.'s Late Wife Mary's Autopsy Report Is So Heartbreaking

The following article includes mentions of suicide, addiction, and mental health struggles.

Like much of his family, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is no stranger to tragedy. Among them is the death of his second wife, Mary Richardson. Richardson, the mother of four of RFK Jr.'s six children, died by suicide in her New York home in May 2012. RFK Jr. and Richardson had been estranged since 2010 when he filed for divorce, which was still pending. While Richardson had been struggling with alcohol addiction and depression, her autopsy report showed she had been sober at the time of her death.

The death dominated headlines not only because of its shocking nature but also because it came amid yet another of the many scandals that have rocked RFK Jr.'s reputation. A year after Richardson's death, it came to light that she had reportedly come across a 2001 diary in which RFK Jr. documented the affairs he had during their marriage. The discovery sent Richardson on a downward spiral of self-destructive behavior. "She was deeply troubled, abusing alcohol and prescription meds," a friend of Richardson's told the New York Post.

But the friend blamed RFK Jr. for her downfall. "She had cause. She was used up and tossed away by Bobby. That was awful," the insider said. In a 2011 affidavit filed during their divorce, RFK Jr. accused Richardson of abusive behavior toward his children from his first marriage and of being drunk and threatening suicide in front of their children. But despite Richardson's struggles with addiction, alcohol didn't play a role in her death.