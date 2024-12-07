Hallmark Stars Who Aren't Shy About Their Political Views

Hallmark stars may specialize in delivering sugar-sweet holiday cheer and fairy-tale romances on screen, but off-screen? Some aren't afraid to shake up their squeaky-clean image by voicing bold political opinions that often spark as much debate as their feel-good films.

Hallmark movies aren't exactly what you'd call politically charged. In fact, the network was built on escapism, offering a refuge from the chaos of modern life. Ed Georger, Hallmark Media's head of ad sales, once proudly touted the channel as "a reprieve from the onslaught of noise and negativity." And for the most part, that's true. Its claim to fame is its drama-free, controversy-light programming. Even so, Hallmark has started to edge into more inclusive territory, having dabbled in LGBTQ-centric projects. "Diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us, and we look forward to making some exciting programming announcements in the coming months, including announcements about projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters and actors," George Zaralidis, the vice president of network program publicity, noted in a statement in 2020.

Hallmark is still miles away from being the go-to for political storytelling and mostly prefers to keep things vanilla. But some of its stars — past and present — are anything but. Whether it's Candace Cameron Bure doubling down on her Republican identity or Carlos and Alexa PenaVega teaching their kids to root for Donald Trump, these actors have made it clear they're not afraid to be loud and proud about their beliefs.