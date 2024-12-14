The Strange Way Lauren Boebert Met Her Ex-Husband Jayson
Lauren Boebert's marriage to her ex-husband had no shortage of red flags, but one detail that certainly sticks out is the way they met. Lauren was a high schooler working at a Burger King, while Jayson Boebert was ... not.
In her memoir, "My American Life," Lauren recounts that a group of young men used to come to the Burger King she was working at for their lunches. One day, they brought along a friend she'd never seen before, and Lauren was smitten right away. "There was a new member of this crew who happened to be the most beautiful man I'd ever seen — not just in Rifle, Colorado, but anywhere," she writes. After initially appearing uninterested in the very interested teenage Lauren, the then-22-year-old walked up to her and all but sealed the deal. "This dreamy, rugged stud approached and calmly, confidently, and directly asked me, 'What are we doing later?'" she reminisces.
The rest may be history, but understandably, the fact that Lauren was 16 at the time has prompted a ton of scandalous rumors about the Boeberts. However, Lauren has made sure to clarify that nothing about their relationship was against the law. As she writes in her book, "For any 'Karen' who may be reading this, Jayson and I broke no Colorado laws with our relationship, despite what you may be thinking." That clears it up, then!
The Boeberts' teenage dream ended in 2023
Along with writing about the early days of her relationship with her husband in "My American Life," Lauren Boebert also shares that she believed right from the start that she and Jayson Boebert would stay together for the rest of their lives. "Marriage, kids, disagreements, fights, dreams, passion, love, faith, life — whatever was next — we were going to be together. We knew it," she writes.
Sadly for a hopeful young Lauren, that wasn't to be. In a May 2023 statement to the press, the congresswoman shared, "It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband" (via The Colorado Sun). Lauren also hinted that the reason why she and Jayson split had something to do with cheating, continuing, "I've always been faithful in my marriage." A few months later, Jayson confirmed that he had indeed cheated on his wife. Taking to Facebook in September 2023, he admitted, "I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways ... My actions were selfish and thoughtless, and I failed to consider the consequences they would ultimately have on the person I hold dearest in my heart." Yikes. Jayson also added that the entire divorce came down to his actions, and implored anyone saying she was leaving him for bigger better opportunities to stop.
The way the Boeberts met certainly raised a few eyebrows, but it's pretty clear there was a lot of love between them. Even so, their divorce was finalized in October 2023.