The Strange Way Lauren Boebert Met Her Ex-Husband Jayson

Lauren Boebert's marriage to her ex-husband had no shortage of red flags, but one detail that certainly sticks out is the way they met. Lauren was a high schooler working at a Burger King, while Jayson Boebert was ... not.

In her memoir, "My American Life," Lauren recounts that a group of young men used to come to the Burger King she was working at for their lunches. One day, they brought along a friend she'd never seen before, and Lauren was smitten right away. "There was a new member of this crew who happened to be the most beautiful man I'd ever seen — not just in Rifle, Colorado, but anywhere," she writes. After initially appearing uninterested in the very interested teenage Lauren, the then-22-year-old walked up to her and all but sealed the deal. "This dreamy, rugged stud approached and calmly, confidently, and directly asked me, 'What are we doing later?'" she reminisces.

The rest may be history, but understandably, the fact that Lauren was 16 at the time has prompted a ton of scandalous rumors about the Boeberts. However, Lauren has made sure to clarify that nothing about their relationship was against the law. As she writes in her book, "For any 'Karen' who may be reading this, Jayson and I broke no Colorado laws with our relationship, despite what you may be thinking." That clears it up, then!