Throwback Clip Shows How Strict Donald Trump Was With Rowdy Young Barron

As the father of five grown children, Donald Trump has certainly had his fair share of parenting experience. Raising a blended family of kids from three different mothers has also had its challenges — especially with the public speculating on who is Donald's favorite child. But when Barron Trump was born, Donald got another chance to put his fatherhood skills to the test — including how to best handle a rambunctious kindergartner. On November 19, 2024, the Reverend Franklin Graham — son of the infamous Billy Graham — shared throwback footage of Donald preparing a 4-year-old Barron for his first day of school.

This older video from CNN shows @realDonaldTrump giving a young Barron Trump fatherly instruction before he goes off to school. He told him to get all A's, and when he's older, no drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes, and no tattoos! That's one thing we're missing—more parents being... pic.twitter.com/40r2dc2V1A — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 19, 2024

In the clip, Donald instructs his young son to only get all A's and gives him a stern warning about what to avoid in school as he gets older. He finishes his advice by telling his son, "No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes, and you know what else — no tattoos." Although this parental guidance is far from the strangest thing about Donald and Barron's relationship, it is still an interesting demand to be making of a small child.

Graham, for his part, praised Donald for laying down the law, saying in his post on X, "That's one thing we're missing — more parents being parents." Although, how hands-on of a parent Donald has been is up for debate. In an interview with Parenting, Barron's mother, Melania Trump, revealed, "[Donald] didn't change diapers and I am completely fine with that." Regardless of how many diapers Donald didn't help with, it seems that he used a mix of varying parenting styles while raising Barron.