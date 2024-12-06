Lindsay Lohan's Most Inappropriate Outfits Ever

With 2000s nostalgia making a comeback, actor and musician Lindsay Lohan has ridden this wave back into the spotlight. Thanks to a multi-film deal with Netflix, the Lohanaissance is fully underway. When "Irish Wish" and "Our Little Secret" hit the streaming service's platform in 2024, it was the first indication that Lohan was ready to waltz back into our hearts and minds. As the media frenzy for the "Freaky Friday" sequel started ramping up, it also gave Lohan a chance to show off one of her more unique talents: wowing on the red carpet. For better or for worse.

Not every outfit Lohan has worn has been a winner — the 2000s and 2010s were not kind to the fashionistas of the world. As Lohan transformed from a child star to hot mess to responsible adult, so too has her sense of fashion followed a chaotic trajectory. From scandalous courtroom dresses to forgetting to put on pants, we've rounded up some of Lohan's most inappropriate outfits of all time.