Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Barely Recognizable With A Blonde Bob
For years, Kimberly Guilfoyle has rocked extension-enhanced hair, but prior to that, she experimented with different hairstyles. She has mostly stuck with a dark brunette color, but Nicki Swift decided to see how Guilfoyle looks with blond hair using the magic of Photoshop. For that, we just kept the former Fox News anchor's hair the same but simply lightened it. Years earlier, Guilfoyle gave people a glimpse of how she would look with extremely blond hair and a completely different haircut.
While attending a Halloween costume party for pets in October 2008, Guilfoyle wore a costume that included a blond wig. Even though Guilfoyle has sported a few scandalous Halloween costumes over the years, this one was fairly conservative in nature. She wore a blue dress with a matching necklace and carried an adorable small pooch clad in an orange sweater. Guilfoyle's wardrobe may not have stood out, but her wig did, as it gave her a blond bob that completely altered her everyday look. The chin-length blond 'do with short bangs framed her face and worked to highlight her blue eyes. Guilfoyle posed in photos alongside fellow Fox News anchor Courtney Friel, and the wig made her hair as bright as Friel's.
The same year that she donned the blond bob, Guilfoyle's hair had a far more natural appearance than what she would become known for in her Trump years. One snap from 2008 showed her sans-extensions with her locks parted to the side and just barely reaching past her shoulders. Even when attending red carpet events, Guilfoyle took a restrained approach to doing her hair. At one event in October 2008, the former "The Five" host had her mid-length hair styled in loose curls, but it was not overly volumized. That would not be the case in later years.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair changed when she started dating Donald Trump Jr.
After getting her hair done for the holidays in December 2017, Kimberly Guilfoyle took to Instagram to show off her cut. The right-wing media pundit sported light highlights in the snap and may have even been working with hair extensions, but if so, they were at least tasteful. Her brunette locks had curls at the end and were swept to the side instead of lifelessly draped across the front of her dress — as would become her preferred style.
Not long after that photo was posted, Guilfoyle's dramatic hair transformation started to take effect. Around the time she began dating Donald Trump Jr. in 2018, Guilfoyle entered her "bigger is better" hair phase. A year after posting the Instagram photo, she posed with Junior for pics at an event in December 2018. The Rumble Media personality had started working overtime with extra extensions and extra curls, as her hair was now much fuller and extremely long. Even that look was reserved compared to how Guilfoyle would wear her hair later on.
Fast forward to six years later, when Guilfoyle took a trip to Michigan for Donald Trump's election campaign in October 2024. At the Albanian-American Trump Unity Event, Guilfoyle's Rapunzel-like extensions were out of control. She did not have her hair blown out or styled in excessive curls, as it was worn straight and only slightly wavy, but her locks draped down the front of her dress, almost reaching her waist. Guilfoyle didn't only showcase her unfurled locks at formal events, either. In November 2024, she uploaded pictures to Instagram from doing hurricane relief work in North Carolina, and even then her hair was done up and worn down to her waist.