Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Barely Recognizable With A Blonde Bob

For years, Kimberly Guilfoyle has rocked extension-enhanced hair, but prior to that, she experimented with different hairstyles. She has mostly stuck with a dark brunette color, but Nicki Swift decided to see how Guilfoyle looks with blond hair using the magic of Photoshop. For that, we just kept the former Fox News anchor's hair the same but simply lightened it. Years earlier, Guilfoyle gave people a glimpse of how she would look with extremely blond hair and a completely different haircut.

While attending a Halloween costume party for pets in October 2008, Guilfoyle wore a costume that included a blond wig. Even though Guilfoyle has sported a few scandalous Halloween costumes over the years, this one was fairly conservative in nature. She wore a blue dress with a matching necklace and carried an adorable small pooch clad in an orange sweater. Guilfoyle's wardrobe may not have stood out, but her wig did, as it gave her a blond bob that completely altered her everyday look. The chin-length blond 'do with short bangs framed her face and worked to highlight her blue eyes. Guilfoyle posed in photos alongside fellow Fox News anchor Courtney Friel, and the wig made her hair as bright as Friel's.

Patrick McMullan Getty Images

The same year that she donned the blond bob, Guilfoyle's hair had a far more natural appearance than what she would become known for in her Trump years. One snap from 2008 showed her sans-extensions with her locks parted to the side and just barely reaching past her shoulders. Even when attending red carpet events, Guilfoyle took a restrained approach to doing her hair. At one event in October 2008, the former "The Five" host had her mid-length hair styled in loose curls, but it was not overly volumized. That would not be the case in later years.